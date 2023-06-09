In the coming years, Frederick County Public Schools hopes to continue — and eventually expand — a new transition program designed for students coming out of a mental health-related hospitalization.
Launched this past school year, Next Steps is a voluntary program designed to last between eight and 12 weeks. Its goal is to help 6th through 12th graders ease back into the school environment after they're discharged from care, said Dana Falls, FCPS' student services director.
Students attend class in a portable classroom outside Heather Ridge School. That location was chosen because the school — which serves middle and high school students with behavioral or emotional challenges — already had buses transporting children from all around Frederick County.
The class is capped at 12 students, and parts of each day are dedicated to social-emotional learning, said Ashley Nelson, the program's coordinator.
There's also individualized therapeutic support for each student, Nelson said.
And the program assigns academic work that keeps students on pace with peers at their home school, so they're not behind when they transfer back.
The simplified, more structured school day can help ease anxiety for students who struggle with a return to the classroom after a mental health crisis, Nelson and Falls said.
Before Next Steps, Falls said, trying to catch up on school work after a hospitalization would make many students even more anxious than they had been before, and some fell into a cycle of avoidance. Others couldn't cope with the stark transition and ended up hospitalized again.
"They get into [the Next Steps] environment and feel like, 'OK, this is school, but it's not really school,'" Falls said. "'Because I'm getting a lot of individualized support.'"
There's also plenty of time each day for students to work, study or relax independently, Nelson said. Many choose to spend that time doing puzzles or working on art projects.
“We see a lot of our students making friends during that time, having healthy conversations,” Nelson said, adding that students are often hesitant to make connections with each other when they first enter the program. "It’s not group therapy, but it is just an intentional time where we allow them to do things that are healthy."
School counselors can recommend students for the program, as can mental health care providers in the area like Brook Lane or Sheppard Pratt.
Families can also self-refer their children.
As of April, students had been referred to Next Steps from all 10 FCPS feeder systems, Nelson said.
“That kind of tells us, well, at least we’re getting the word out," she said.
The program filled up during the first quarter of last school year and remained full for the remainder of the year as students cycled in and out, Nelson said.
In August, she set a goal of serving 25 students in the program's pilot year. She ended up serving more than 40.
Though the program wasn't designed as an attendance intervention, attendance rates for students coming out of a hospitalization have seen big gains since Next Steps' launch, Falls said.
FCPS started the program with pandemic relief funding, which will expire after next school year. The school board would need to add recurring funding for Next Steps into the fiscal 2025 budget to allow the program to continue.
Staffing the program — which includes a coordinator, two teachers and two assistants — cost about $262,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding in school year 2022-23, according to FCPS records.
The school board's total budget for fiscal year 2024 is set to be more than $900 million.
In survey responses shared by Nelson, parents of children who had taken part in the program urged the district to continue it.
"I truly don't know how we would have had our daughter be able to continue with her education without Next Steps," one parent wrote.
Another parent wrote that the program was "necessary with the mental health crisis our children are facing today post COVID."
"This is a program that should absolutely be made a permanent part of the FCPS budget."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.