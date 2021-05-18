Frederick County Public Schools has received four new grants, three of which will support the Food and Nutrition Services Department of FCPS.
The first is a $15,000 grant from Share Our Strength, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to end hunger and poverty in the U.S. and abroad. Share Our Strength provides funding to school districts in hopes of maximizing child nutrition programs and emergency food programs.
The SOS funds received by FCPS will be used to purchase insulated bags to transport meals from the cafeteria to classrooms, according to FCPS.
The second grant is a $47,710 Equipment Assistance Grant from the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), which will provide local schools with funding to purchase equipment to enable them to serve healthier meals, including locally purchased fruits and vegetables.
FCPS officials say they will use the money to buy milk coolers and a combination oven for Crestwood Middle School, a combination oven for Monocacy Elementary School and a convection oven for Hillcrest Elementary School.
“A convection oven is basically like your basic oven at home, but it has a blower on it so it can cook for a lesser period of time. [With] a combination oven ... you can cook like a convection oven or you can cook with steam at the same time, so it adds moisture," Robert Kelly, director of food and nutrition services, told school board members last week. "We use combination ovens to cook fresh vegetables, to reheat vegetables and [other] items."
Kelly said the schools were chosen by MSDE based on the percentage of students in those schools that qualify for Free and Reduced Meals (FARM).
Kelly noted Hillcrest Elementary already has a combination oven, which it received two years ago.
The first two grants did not require approval or acceptance by the board due to their value being less than $50,000. The third Food and Nutrition Services grant, however, did require approval.
The department received $90,000 from MSDE as part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, which is a part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
FCPS will use the $90,000 to purchase two new food serving lines at Monocacy Middle School at a cost of $46,000.
Kelly said the school began experiencing increased participation in the school meals program even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The current serving lines, which are 35 years old, cannot keep up with demand, he said.
The remaining money will be used to purchase supplies for serving and storing food across the school system. The board unanimously approved the $90,000 grant.
The fourth grant, of $2,000, came from the American Association of School Libraries. The money will be used to hold an author event at the Heather Ridge School during the 2021-2022 school year.
“Plans are underway to identify a diverse author who will inspire students to read, write, learn, grow and be successful in both school and life," according to FCPS documents.
The money will be used to cover the cost of the author’s stipend for their appearance as well as the purchase of books to be shared with students.
