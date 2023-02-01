FCPS Budget Hearing Dirks
Frederick County Teachers Association president Missy Dirks addresses members of the Frederick County Board of Education regarding teacher salaries and other concerns during a public hearing Wednesday evening at Frederick High School.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

About 50 teachers, support staff employees, parents and other community members called on the Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday to prioritize boosting salaries for teachers and support staff employees as they craft a budget request to send to the county government.

Nearly 85% of this year's school board budget was for salaries and benefits, said Frederick County Public Schools Budget Director Heather Clabaugh.

