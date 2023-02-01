About 50 teachers, support staff employees, parents and other community members called on the Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday to prioritize boosting salaries for teachers and support staff employees as they craft a budget request to send to the county government.
Nearly 85% of this year's school board budget was for salaries and benefits, said Frederick County Public Schools Budget Director Heather Clabaugh.
The Board of Education, which is tasked with crafting a budget for FCPS, held a meeting at Frederick High School to give members of the public a chance to share their priorities for next year's budget.
In January, the school board voted on a draft budget request, which totals about $938 million. Once it's finalized, the school board will forward the request to the county government for consideration.
"As inflation continues to be high, the increase in pay should mirror the inflation rate," said Dawn Lynch, a Lincoln Elementary School teacher. "Frederick County is a very expensive county in which to live. And if we want to truly be competitive with neighboring counties, there needs to be a robust budget in place."
Lynch, an English-language specialist, called on the school board to improve resources for English-language instructors and decentralize English-language programs so that students can attend the schools closest to their homes.
Betsy Ljubic, a Walkersville resident with two children who attend FCPS schools, called on the school board to include funding for more behavioral support specialists and school counselors in its request to the county. While the school system was able to hire additional behavioral support specialists this year, these staff members still face student caseloads that she said are far too demanding and prevent them from meeting the needs of all the students to whom they're assigned.
"There must be a person that is immediately available for a student with a crisis. Sometimes this can make or break a student's ability to make it through the school day — my son being one," Ljubic said.
Several community members said the school board should invest more in practices like composting and recycling to lessen food waste in FCPS schools to save money in the budget.
FCPS Teacher of the Year and Maryland Teacher of the Year finalist Jonathan Kurtz, called on the school board to improve resources and funding for arts education in the county's schools, particularly the Academy of Fine Arts at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, for which Kurtz is the coordinator.
"The essence of being human is creativity, not productivity," Kurtz said.
The draft budget includes $35 million to increase Frederick County Public Schools employees' salaries. For benefited employees, the pay raise would be about 7%.
County officials hope the salary increases will make FCPS more competitive with school systems in neighboring counties.
The raises would also help FCPS remain on track with the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, a sweeping set of education reforms set to take effect over the next 10 years. The Blueprint requires the state's school districts to raise their lowest starting teacher salaries to $60,000 by 2026. The minimum starting salary for FCPS is about $52,000.
The school board's proposed budget includes funding that Clabaugh said would lessen the blow of inflation, improve services for special education students and English-language learners, and add resources to accommodate FCPS' enrollment growth — which, over the last five years, is the highest in the state, by far.
The school board is expected to vote Feb. 8 on the funding request it will submit to the Frederick County government.
The draft request represents a $116 million increase of the school board's current budget.
In 2022, the school board asked then-County Executive Jan Gardner for $48 million more than what it received the prior year. The county's adopted budget included a $35 million increase for the school board, less than what it had asked for but still a steeper increase than what Gardner proposed in previous budgets.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater is expected to present her proposed budget to the County Council in April.
The County Council is required to vote on whether to adopt Fitzwater's proposed budget by May 31.
