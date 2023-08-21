Frederick County Public Schools plans to more forcefully publicize its contract with a 24/7 virtual tutoring platform, hoping students use it more.
At its most recent meeting, the Frederick County Board of Education approved the final renewal of the district's three-year contract with TutorMe, a Los-Angeles based company that provides on-demand tutoring in hundreds of subjects.
The contract was established in 2021.
Each year, the district pays TutorMe for enough licenses to cover all middle and high school students. This year, TutorMe agreed to lower FCPS' price per license from $15 to $14, Bill Meekins, the district's purchasing manager, told the board this month.
With 24,000 middle and high schoolers, the cost for this year of the contract will be about $336,000, Meekins said. The money comes from grants, rather than the board's operating budget.
FCPS officials said they hope more students take advantage of the program this year.
Last year, 3,231 FCPS students were considered "active users" of TutorMe, said Laila Watkins, an FCPS teacher specialist. To be considered an active user, students must either submit a paper for editing once or connect with a live tutor once.
Students submitted about 4,000 papers or essays for tutors to review, Watkins added. In all, they used the service for 6,183 hours.
That usage was down from the year before, which saw about 5,500 active tutors, 7,900 active hours and 8,572 papers submitted for review.
FCPS' partnership with TutorMe began as an effort to address learning loss from the pandemic, officials said, and district leaders thought it was important to make sure every student could access the platform.
Some families can afford to hire private tutors for their children, Watkins said, but many can't. TutorMe "bridges that gap," she said.
"We see TutorMe as really an equity push for our students," she said.
Watkins and Kimberly Seiss, FCPS' supervisor for accountability, improvement and innovative programs, said the district would use its automated text message service this year to make sure parents are made aware of the platform and get information on how to use it.
Officials also promote the program through employee newsletters and encourage principals to meet with teachers about it, Watkins and Seiss said. Students can see information about it in Schoology, the district's platform for course management.
Both Watkins and Seiss said they hoped to see TutorMe available even after the district's initial three-year contract expired.
The school board, meanwhile, only narrowly approved the renewal for this year.
Board members Nancy Allen and Rae Gallagher voted against the contract renewal. Board member Jason Johnson originally abstained, since he arrived late and wasn't present for the bulk of the TutorMe discussion. Board member David Bass was absent.
With three votes in favor, two votes against and one abstention, the first motion to approve the contract renewal failed.
Johnson then asked for a revote and voted in favor of the renewal. It passed, with Allen and Gallagher still opposed, and Sue Johnson, Jason Johnson, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho in favor.
In an interview Monday, Gallagher said she voted no because she'd like FCPS to prioritize in-person tutoring. She said the usage data made her skeptical.
"I wasn't sure that was money I was willing to spend in that way," she said.
Gallagher also said she'd heard "informal" feedback from some students who hadn't found the platform useful.
Allen could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
The contract will expire at the end of August 2024.
(2) comments
The pandemic is over. The $800,000 "grant" should be used for in-person tutoring for students who fell behind BECAUSE of virtual learning. This is BS.
Quote:
"With 24,000 middle and high schoolers, the cost for this year of the contract will be about $336,000, Meekins said. The money comes from grants, rather than the board's operating budget.
Last year, 3,231 FCPS students were considered "active users" of TutorMe, said Laila Watkins, an FCPS teacher specialist. To be considered an active user, students must either submit a paper for editing once or connect with a live tutor once.
Students submitted about 4,000 papers or essays for tutors to review, Watkins added. In all, they used the service for 6,183 hours."
So that's $336,000 / 3,231 = $104 per student.
$336,000 / 4,000 = $84 per paper/essay
$336,000 / 6,183 = $54 per hour!
TutorMe has a sweet deal going. For $54/hour, are FCPS students at least getting live 1 on 1 tutoring -- as opposed to an AI service?
Why not pay for actual use?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.