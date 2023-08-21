Frederick County Public Schools plans to more forcefully publicize its contract with a 24/7 virtual tutoring platform, hoping students use it more.

At its most recent meeting, the Frederick County Board of Education approved the final renewal of the district's three-year contract with TutorMe, a Los-Angeles based company that provides on-demand tutoring in hundreds of subjects.

(2) comments

Panhead

The pandemic is over. The $800,000 "grant" should be used for in-person tutoring for students who fell behind BECAUSE of virtual learning. This is BS.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"With 24,000 middle and high schoolers, the cost for this year of the contract will be about $336,000, Meekins said. The money comes from grants, rather than the board's operating budget.

Last year, 3,231 FCPS students were considered "active users" of TutorMe, said Laila Watkins, an FCPS teacher specialist. To be considered an active user, students must either submit a paper for editing once or connect with a live tutor once.

Students submitted about 4,000 papers or essays for tutors to review, Watkins added. In all, they used the service for 6,183 hours."

So that's $336,000 / 3,231 = $104 per student.

$336,000 / 4,000 = $84 per paper/essay

$336,000 / 6,183 = $54 per hour!

TutorMe has a sweet deal going. For $54/hour, are FCPS students at least getting live 1 on 1 tutoring -- as opposed to an AI service?

Why not pay for actual use?

