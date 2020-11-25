Frederick County Public Schools will receive more than $3 million in funds to help cover costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The Frederick County government and the city of Frederick partnered to provide these funds which will be used for food distributions, costs associated with technology for virtual and in-person learning, and safety measures such as personal protective equipment and enhanced air filters.
Approximately $2.5 million of the funding will come from the county’s $45 million federal Coronavirus Relief Fund award.
County Executive Jan Gardner said in a statement that supporting the educational needs of the county is essential.
“Our community’s bright future depends on making sure all students have access to reliable technology, nutritious food, and, once it is safe to return to the classroom, a healthy environment for learning,” Gardner said.
The remaining funds will come from the city of Frederick. Mayor Michael O'Connor is expected to make a request to the Board of Aldermen on Dec. 3 to allocate $444,638 for the FCPS relief.
“City residents account for more than a quarter of all FCPS students,” O’Connor said in the statement. “We owe it to our young residents to support them and their families during these challenging times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.