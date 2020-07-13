Frederick County Public Schools will receive a $4 million grant from the Elementary & Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund (ESSR).
The federal grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The Board of Education unanimously approved the acceptance of the grant at their most recent meeting.
According to a line-item budget document published by FCPS, the grant money which totals $4,008,532, will be used to find a variety of initiatives related to the effects of COVID-19.
“What we tried to do was strategically determine what things at this time we felt were most important,” Heather Clabaugh, budget officer for FCPS said.
Based on the budget document, the funds will be used to hire and pay lunchroom monitors in elementary schools that will distribute meals in the classrooms as well as printing costs for paper packets for summer school and mobile literacy initiatives.
Approximately $500,000 of the grant will be used to purchase hand sanitizer for 1,800 classrooms and pay for a service that will provide, clean, and return reusable face masks for 9,000 FCPS employees.
Besides these items though, Clabaugh said a majority of the grant will be used to support summer learning both virtual and in-person as well other supports that will be needed throughout the school year.
The grant money will also be used to support various the Rock Creek School and various Special Education Programs such as Challenges and Learning for Life.
According to Clabaugh, this is the first of four grants that FCPS will receive from the CARES Act.
Federal law requires that a small portion of the money must also be set aside for non-public schools in the county such as Goddard School and St. John Regional Catholic School.
Clabaugh said that under normal conditions, a $4 million grant would be seen as a lot of money but due to the circumstances she expects it to be spent quickly. Additionally, if new needs arise as the funds are being spent, Clabaugh said there will be opportunities to request amendments to the original outlined budget.
