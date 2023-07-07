Virtual Learning
Atticus Sauer, a fifth grade student at New Market Elementary School, works from his bedroom during virtual instruction in 2021.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Starting this fall, first and second graders in Frederick County Public Schools can no longer attend class online.

The Frederick County Board of Education voted to remove those grades from the district’s Remote Virtual Program last month. The move saved the system $903,427, as the board struggled to balance its budget for fiscal year 2024.

