Starting this fall, first and second graders in Frederick County Public Schools can no longer attend class online.
The Frederick County Board of Education voted to remove those grades from the district’s Remote Virtual Program last month. The move saved the system $903,427, as the board struggled to balance its budget for fiscal year 2024.
The virtual program was put together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but FCPS officials say it has benefits that go beyond the emergency.
“There’s a real need,” board member Jason Johnson said at a recent meeting as the body discussed cutting from the program, “and also it keeps us nimble.”
But first and second grade have the lowest enrollment out of all that’s offered in the program. It’s more popular among older students.
Last year, the program had about 200 students in grades 5 through 8, but only about 80 in grades 1 through 4.
FCPS Chief of Schools and Accountability Jamie Aliveto said in an interview last week that the district always had doubts about offering a virtual option for students as young as 6.
“Kindergarten, 1 and 2 are critical time periods where kids are getting foundational skills in literacy and math,” she said. “We weren’t sure if it was the right move.”
Still, the system decided to offer those grade levels for families concerned about sending their children to in-person learning.
Frank Vetter, principal of the virtual program, said the decision to cut the grades was unfortunate, but he understood the district’s rationale.
Young students can still attend school online if there are extenuating medical circumstances, Vetter said.
FCPS offers home-hospital teaching, during which teachers visit ill students in their homes and provide one-on-one instruction.
But the virtual program offers a more rigorous curriculum, Vetter said, and could be preferable for students concerned about falling behind their peers.
Families could also combine the home-hospital teaching model with the virtual program by participating in some online instruction in addition to their home tutoring sessions.
“Flexibility is our game,” Vetter said.
He said the program has been critical for some students who struggle with in-person learning.
“We were sort of a lifesaver for families,” he said.
The board’s decision to make cuts meant the program had to remove some teaching positions, Vetter added.
FCPS tried to place those teachers elsewhere “within a matter of days,” he said.
