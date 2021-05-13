Several new positions and resources for Frederick County Public Schools' 2021-2022 school year will be funded through one-time federal grant money.
Among the additions are academic support for students post-pandemic and more mental health support.
Heather Clabaugh, budget officer for FCPS, said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan decided to swap out some state education funding for federal funding that is available. The state funds are part of a comprehensive 10-year education spending plan known as the Blueprint for Maryland's Future. The spending plan is set to begin in fiscal 2022.
“I think [the governor] may have just been making a decision to make short-term gains knowing that the Blueprint is going to have a 10-year rollout and this allows him to continue to have those funds available in that Blueprint fund,” Clabaugh said during a Board of Education meeting Wednesday.
FCPS will still receive approximately $1 million from the Blueprint plan to expand pre-kindergarten, but now — through federal funding — the school system will also be able to fund about $6 million in other items.
The state funds that were swapped out will now likely be seen by school districts in the next fiscal year.
There have been three grants included in the federal funding related to school reopening, behavioral and mental health, and tutoring. According to budget documents, FCPS plans to use the grant money to hire academic support teachers, school counselors, trauma therapy teacher specialists and school psychologists. The funding will also be used for a secure virtual tele-therapy platform.
Not all of the federal grant money has been allocated within the budget because FCPS staff is still waiting to get more information regarding restrictions and rules. Clabaugh said she expects to have a fuller picture before the May 26 board meeting.
Clabaugh did express some concerns with using the grant funding. It's possible much of it will only be available for use this year. If so, there may be challenges with next year's budget regarding how to fund the positions and resources going forward, she said.
But for now, using the grant money is the best strategy to balance the fiscal 2022 budget, she said.
The new positions that will be funded through the grants will be advertised as such. Clabaugh said due to the continuous enrollment, she expects these workers could be redistributed if the positions are not able to be funded next year.
“The thing about FCPS is, through our growth and attrition, we’ve been able to usually bring those positions, or at least the people, into some other positions within the organization,” she said.
Clabaugh also gave board members an update regarding revenue from the county.
County Executive Jan Gardner included $20 million above maintenance of effort funding in her budget for FCPS. The spending plan is now in the hands of the County Council, which is set to vote on it next week.
Other updates to the FCPS budget include the return of positions at Sabillasville Elementary School — now that the school will remain open for another year — and the continuation of lunchroom monitors at elementary schools, which will cost approximately $280,000. These positions will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), which was approved by Congress as part of COVID-19 aid.
After the board approved the budget changes, Superintendent Terry Alban briefed board members about additional funding that will be coming down the pipe from the third version of ESSER under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Alban said FCPS expects to receive about $38 million and that staff is working on writing the grant. Restrictions surrounding the money are still unknown, and Alban asked board members to begin thinking about their funding priorities.
Board member Liz Barrett said the approach to figure out what the money should be used for should be different.
"We need to know from the folks on the ground — teachers, administrators, special educators — exactly where our gaps are right now ... $38 million is a lot of money, and it’s a lot of money we could spend well," she said. "I think we have a moment here to really take a pot of money and apply it to some specific situations.”
The school board will hear another update on the budget on May 26, and will likely approve it in June.
