Frederick County plans to use the bulk of a $10 million state grant to construct turf fields at four public high schools, County Executive Jan Gardner said Thursday.
The county plans to finish installing turf fields at Brunswick, Catoctin, Tuscarora and Walkersville high schools by the summer of 2023, Gardner said. Once the fields are built, every high school in the county will have at least one turf field.
It's been nearly 15 years since the Frederick County Board of Education installed the school system's first turf field at Middletown High School, Gardner said.
Since then, the school board has looked to add turf fields as schools are built or replaced. But, she said, the county doesn't build or replace high schools very often.
"This has become an equity issue within the school system, with new schools having turf fields and older schools, or some of our schools in more rural areas, having to wait. Or, in some instances, they've tried to raise money," Gardner said during a press briefing. "But it's really a lot of money to put in a turf field."
Frederick County Board of Education President Brad Young, who used to coach at Walkersville High School, said the quality of the school's grass field declines when it's overused, so teams that rely on the field have had to limit the amount of time they spend on it or have had to rent turf fields at the county's parks.
"This is probably something that, without this funding, would have taken many years for us to find in our budget to complete, and that is not fair to those schools," Young, a Democratic candidate for one of the two at-large seats on the Frederick County Council, said during the press briefing.
Installing the turf fields will cost about $7.8 million, Gardner said. The remaining $2.2 million will go toward a limited renovation project at Thurmont Elementary School.
The county's $10 million grant was part of the Built to Learn Act of 2020, which the state legislature passed two years ago.
Prior allocations from the Built to Learn Act funds have helped the county pay for the completion of a new Waverley Elementary School, which opened in August, and begin construction on new Brunswick, Valley and Green Valley elementary schools.
To qualify for the $10 million grant, the county needed approval from the state's Interagency Commission on School Construction. The approval came Thursday morning.
Before the projects that Gardner announced can move forward, the Frederick County Board of Education must approve them and the Frederick County Council must vote for the county to accept the grant funding.
The Board of Education is scheduled to make its decision at its next meeting on Nov. 21, said Paul Lebo, chief operating officer for Frederick County Public Schools.
Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said the council will either cast its vote Tuesday or at its Nov. 29 meeting. The council is not scheduled to meet Nov. 22, she said.
