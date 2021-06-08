The Community Foundation of Frederick County and United Way of Frederick County are providing grants to support the Frederick County Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a national book-gifting program, sends free new children’s books to children as young as newborns and up to five years old, regardless of their family’s income.
The program not only sends books to children, but also aims to help the parents develop their skills as a teacher to their child and spend more time engaged in conversation with them. The children themselves also build a connection to the written word and grow confidence in learning early on, laying the foundation for critical skills like language arts, math and writing.
Frederick County became involved in the program in 2018 after Frederick County Public Schools received a Striving Readers grant. As of February 2019, 396 Frederick County children are Dolly Parton readers.
Those children are enrolled through various programs in the county that focus on low-income families: the Judy Centers at Lincoln, Waverley, Hillcrest and Butterfly Ridge Elementary Schools; Family Partnership of Frederick County; Head Start; Healthy Families Frederick; and the Housing Authority of the city of Frederick.
(1) comment
So glad to see the support for this program.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.