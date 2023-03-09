Frederick County's government divisions, schools and agencies have requested in the county's next budget a total of $108 million more than what they received this year.
This year's budget, which will fund the county through the end of June, is $792 million.
The largest budget request is from the Frederick County Board of Education, which asked for $83 million more than the roughly $365 million it received from the county this year.
During a press briefing on Thursday, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, offered a glimpse into the draft budget for Fiscal Year 2024 — which begins July 1, 2023 — that she will present to the County Council by April 14.
"My proposed budget will reflect the core values of this administration: accountability, inclusion and sustainability," Fitzwater said. "Recommendations from my transition team, made up of over 120 county residents, are trickling in and will be finalized in a report in the coming weeks."
Fitzwater’s transition team, which began meeting in December, is spread over eight committees, including one comprising senior advisors and others focused on economic development, government innovation, housing, public health, public safety and more.
Fitzwater is hosting a public hearing about the budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Winchester Hall in Frederick.
The hearing will be broadcast live on cable channels 19 and 1085. It will also be streamed online at FrederickCountyMD.gov/BudgetPublicHearing, with live translations available in multiple languages.
The County Council has until May 31 to adopt a budget, otherwise Fitzwater's proposed budget will take effect with the start of the new fiscal year.
Fitzwater, who worked as an elementary school music teacher before taking office in December, campaigned with a promise to continue former County Executive Jan Gardner's trend of funding the school system well above the state-required amount.
The bulk of the school board's request is to grant 7.14% pay increases for eligible benefited employees and resources to account for increases in enrollment.
Over the last five years, Frederick County Public Schools has had the fastest rate of enrollment growth in the state, by far, according to the Maryland State Department of Education.
County officials hope the salary increases will make FCPS more competitive with school systems in neighboring counties.
The raises would also help FCPS remain on track with the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, a sweeping set of education reforms set to take effect over the next 10 years. The Blueprint requires the state's school districts to raise their lowest starting teacher salaries to $60,000 by 2026. The minimum starting salary for FCPS is about $52,000.
Funding for education comprised about half of the county's budget this year.
Frederick Community College has requested $2.3 million more than what it received this year to provide a 6% cost-of-living allowance for eligible employees.
Funding for public safety — including for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Fire and Rescue Services, Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services and the county’s Emergency Management Division — is the second-largest category in this year's budget.
The Sheriff's Office has requested funding for 14 new deputy positions and 14 correctional officers for a medical unit at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
Fitzwater's proposed capital budget, through which it pays for long-term projects, may include funding for work on as many as seven school buildings and up to two library branches, she said Tuesday.
Brunswick Elementary School, the school project that is furthest along, is expected to open in the fall, Fitzwater said.
An addition to Crestwood Middle School in Ballenger Creek will increase capacity by almost 300 students, and construction on a new Green Valley Elementary School building in Monrovia is set to begin in the next fiscal year, putting it on track to open in August 2025, Fitzwater said.
A new building for Valley Elementary School in Jefferson is also expected to open in August 2025, she said.
Fitzwater's proposed capital budget will include funding to begin the two-year design process for the new building that will become home to the Middletown middle and elementary schools, she said. It will also include funding for limited renovation projects at Monocacy Elementary School and Spring Ridge Elementary School.
Fitzwater said plans for a new Liberty Elementary School building will be added to the county's six-year Capital Improvement Plan, too. Design funding for the new building will be part of the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, one year sooner than the school board requested, Fitzwater said.
Later this year, the new Middletown Branch Library is expected to open, Fitzwater said.
The county, she said, is "staying on track with an increased and updated timeline" for a library branch on the west side of Frederick, but a memorandum of understanding between the county and city governments is required before it can move forward.
Fitzwater's proposed capital budget will also include funding to expand the county's bikeways and trails, build or renovate senior centers, upgrade the local 911 call center, improve cybersecurity in the county government and more.
The county will set the real property tax rate for the next fiscal year as part of the budget process. It's been $1.06 per $100 of assessed value for more than a decade.
Fitzwater has said she would propose that the county maintain that rate.
The two Republicans on the County Council may propose lowering property taxes to the constant-yield rate, which is the property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year. Adopting the constant-yield rate would decrease people's property taxes, as well as the county's tax revenue.
But with five Democrats on the seven-member County Council, it appears likely the property tax rate will remain unchanged.
