Brunswick School Const - Budget Story
Construction continues on the new Brunswick Elementary School, which is being built behind the existing school.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County's government divisions, schools and agencies have requested in the county's next budget a total of $108 million more than what they received this year.

This year's budget, which will fund the county through the end of June, is $792 million.

County Exec. Transition Presser
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, left, speaks with former Executive Jan Gardner after a press briefing outside Winchester Hall in November. Fitwater, who worked as an elementary school music teacher before taking office in December, campaigned with a promise to continue Gardner’s trend of funding the school system well above state requirements.

