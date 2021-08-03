Frederick County child care providers have until Friday to apply for federal assistance from the American Rescue Plan, through which the Biden administration released nearly $40 billion in relief for the industry.
The application will close Friday at 4 p.m. Eligible providers must be licensed with the Maryland State Department of Education and be open to children by early September. Applicants who meet all required certifications don’t need to repay their grant.
Recipients will be able to use their funding for an array of expenses, including rent or mortgage payments, personal protective equipment and sanitization resources, equipment and supplies to respond to COVID-19, goods and services necessary for sustaining service, mental health support and personnel costs such as payroll and benefits. The grant period will be Sept. 6 through March 6, 2022, though money can be used for expenses incurred throughout the pandemic.
Staffing shortages, decreased enrollment, climbing expenditures and falling revenues have battered the county’s family providers and child care centers.
“What we’re seeing is people reaching for lifelines,” Patty Morison, director of Child Care Choices within the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, said in a July interview.
More than a quarter of the county’s 380 licensed providers and centers had to close at the start of the pandemic, according to data from June 2020. Nearly one-third of the county’s family providers, which are smaller than child care centers, shuttered at least temporarily.
Eligible programs will receive $15,000 and an additional $300 per licensed slot. For instance, a provider with a 10-child capacity would receive $18,000.
“That’s unprecedented money in the early childhood field, going directly to providers and programs,” Morison said.
Granting funds based on total capacity rather than current enrollment is especially beneficial for programs that haven’t returned to full capacity, Morison said. If a center with a 10-child capacity has just three children enrolled, it will still receive funding for 10 slots.
Morison said her organization has pushed for county providers to apply for funding. Last week, Child Care Choices contacted between 30 and 40 providers that hadn’t yet applied, many of which ended up doing so. As of Tuesday, a handful of providers that Child Care Choices regularly works with hadn’t yet applied, Morison said.
Providers hesitant to apply have expressed misplaced concern to Child Care Choices about how the grant would affect their tax status or whether their organization would be eligible, Morison said. Some providers, she added, hadn’t heard about the program.
If money goes unused, a misconception may arise in the general public that providers must not have needed the assistance, Morison said.
