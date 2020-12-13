A fund for future teachers has been established at Hood College in memory of Margaret Motter.
Motter was a member of the Hood class of 1913 and went on to teach in Frederick County Public Schools.
John George, professor emeritus in education at Hood established the fund said in a statement Motter encouraged him when he began his own teaching career.
“She was my next-door neighbor, encouraging me in my first years as a teacher with Frederick County Public Schools,” he said. “She has taught Appalachian children in eastern Kentucky and always waxed enthusiasm about her experiences.”
The fund will be used to help Hood students pay for teacher certification exams and student teaching fees required to complete their programs.
Christy Graybeal, chair of the Department of Education at Hood, said the fund is needed.
"There is a nationwide shortage of teachers and the cost of becoming a teacher sometimes prevents people from becoming teachers...this gift will enable more Hood College students to become teachers," she said.
Donations to this scholarship can be made through the Hood Office of Institutional Advancement. For more information contact Emily VanderWoude, director of leadership giving at Hood, at 301-696-3708 or vanderwoude@hood.edu.
