Former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is one of two finalists to serve on a state board that oversees the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future.
The landmark education plan became law in 2021 and increases annual education funding by $3.8 billion over the next decade.
The goals tied to the plan are expanding access to pre-kindergarten classes, increasing teacher salaries and concentrating resources for schools with low-income or underserved students.
Gardner is one of two finalists for the Accountability and Implementation Board, which is tasked with monitoring the plan's rollout across school districts and state and local agencies.
The board reviews data submitted by local agencies and can withhold funding from agencies that lack an approved Blueprint implementation plan.
Maryland school systems had a March 15 deadline to submit their plans to adhere to the Blueprint for the 2023-2024 school year.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, D, has 30 days from the March 31 nomination announcement to appoint either Gardner or Justin Robinson, a 12-year Prince George's County Public Schools educator.
Gardner and Robinson were among 45 applicants to fill a board vacancy that opened after former member Fagan Harris resigned to become Moore's chief of staff.
Nominees were recommended by a six-person advisory committee that includes former Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince George's County.
Former Gov. Larry Hogan, R; Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, and Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, each appointed two members to the committee.
The appointee's term would end on June 31 of this year. The position is unpaid.
In an interview Tuesday, Gardner said her decision to pursue the board position was fueled by her commitment to public service and passion for public education.
She said she's been looking for a meaningful position to continue these aspects of her career since her second term as county executive ended in December 2022.
"I'm really excited by the possible opportunity to serve on the [board]," she said, "because it really should be transformative to public education in Maryland, and to make sure that all students ... everywhere in the state and in every school have access to a high-quality, world-class education."
Gardner said her career as the county's first executive and corresponding responsibilities in overseeing the county's transition to a charter government in 2014 have parallels with the advisory role as a Blueprint board member.
The task of implementing the complex, systemic change represented by the Blueprint is comparable to her role in responding to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
When it comes to managing the plans submitted by local school systems to implement the Blueprint, Gardner cited her experience as president of the Maryland Association of Counties and her understanding of the challenges counties and school systems face.
If selected, Gardner said, she would like to seek a full term on the board after serving the remainder of the open seat's term. Terms are six years and require appointment by the governor.
"The focus right now is on taking that public policy that's been adopted by the state legislature, and putting it into action and making sure that money is spent as intended," Gardner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.