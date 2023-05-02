Gov. Wes Moore on Monday appointed a Prince George's County educator to a state board that oversees the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
Justin Robinson was one of two finalists for a seat on the Accountability and Implementation Board, which is tasked with monitoring the plan’s rollout across school districts and state and local agencies.
The other finalist was former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner.
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which became law in 2021, increases annual education funding by $3.8 billion over the next decade.
Gardner and Robinson were among 45 applicants to fill a board vacancy that opened after former member Fagan Harris resigned to become Moore’s chief of staff.
Robinson will serve the remainder of the term, through June 30, 2024.
(1) comment
Feel bad for Jan, apparently, she didn't fit check enough "diversity" boxes.
