Frederick County education officials are hoping grant money from various sources will aid local students’ learning experiences as hybrid and distance learning continues. The Frederick County Board of Education recently approved numerous grants to be spent on everything from new technology to maintenance to security.
Frederick County and the City of Frederick provided one of the largest grants, called the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), for more than $3 million.
According to Heather Clabaugh, budget officer for FCPS, the funds must be spent by Dec. 30 and will go toward sustaining the Food and Nutrition Services budget, covering maintenance and operations costs associated with reopening schools, purchasing technology needed for a hybrid learning model and teacher reimbursements.
Particularly with technology, the money will be used to purchase new laptops, wireless headsets and laptop carts for teachers and staff, as well as to acquire new software and programming that will help with virtual learning. The money will further be used to purchase 146 Boxlight Interactive Boards to be used in classrooms.
Not only are the boards state-of-the-art, but they are also mobile, Clabaugh said.
“ ... so if there is an issue in a classroom and a classroom needs to be shut down, we will be able to move the board out of that room,” Clabaugh said.
FCPS is also hoping the boards will be able to assist with concurrent teaching—a practice that will come into play with the implementation of the hybrid model.
“This will be able to be used for concurrent teaching because the students at home and in the classroom will see the same screen through the teacher’s laptop,” Clabaugh said.
Which schools will receive the boards is yet to be determined.
“As we prepare for hybrid learning and continue our small group instruction, we [are] currently reviewing the needs of our schools and determining the best approach for deployment,” Clabaugh said in an email. “Deployment of the boards is dependent upon when we receive them, and how we are operating our school buildings.”
On the maintenance side, the CRF money will be used to maintain the replacement cycle of advanced HVAC filters as well as replenish stocks of hand sanitizer.
FCPS also received a grant from the Maryland State Department of Education called the Reopening Schools Incentive Grant. The $200,000 grant will be used to purchase PPE for both staff and students and create additional health rooms in schools. A portion of the money will also be allocated to the county’s charter schools and eligible private schools. A smaller grant — $51,000 — was also received to support virtual Career and Technical Education (CTE).
Kristine Pearl, supervisor of CTE, said the money will primarily be used to develop online “completer courses” for the business and agriculture education programs. According to Pearl, business and agriculture education are two of the most popular CTE programs within FCPS, but as students progress there is a significant dropout rate due to lack of staffing at high schools to teach related courses.
The Board of Education unanimously approved all the grants, as well as an additional $23,000 grant to replace the security software and equipment at Kemptown Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.