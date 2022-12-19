Hodson Science View from Evergreen Ave.png
A rendering of the expansion planned for the Hodson Science Center at Hood College. 

 Courtesy image

Hood College has received a $2.3 million grant from The Hodson Trust to fund the expansion and renovation of its science center, the school announced Monday.

The money will help pay for a 32,000-square-foot addition to the Hodson Science and Technology Center, which houses all of the college's science programs, from physics to nursing.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(1) comment

sevenstones1000

Is any of that being directed toward salaries? Hood’s faculty and adjunct salaries are some of the worst in academia.

Report Add Reply

