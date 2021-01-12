Hood College received $25,000 from the Delaplaine Foundation to assist in renovating the third floor of Rosenstock Hall into the Delaplaine Foundation Multimedia Center.
The funds will be used for the third phase of the project, Delaplaine Foundation President Marlene Grossnickle Young said in a statement.
"The Delaplaine Foundation Multimedia Center is especially meaningful for us as we have strong ties and deep roots in the publishing and cable telecommunications industries," she said. "We are eager to see this become yet another distinguishing factor for Hood College students in receiving a high education of excellence while preparing for purposeful careers in media and related industries."
The money will allow a classroom in Rosenstock Hall to be converted into a broadcast studio and it will also be used to create a meeting and lounge space for student media organizations. There will also be a new broadcasting booth and photography studio.
“This grant brings us one step closer to creating a state-of-the-art media suite that will allow for collaboration between all of Hood College’s communications outlets, including Hood College Broadcasting Studios, Blazer Radio and the Blue and Gray Newspaper. Our goal is to create a program that will be the envy of other colleges in our region," said Timothy Jacobsen, Hood College Broadcasting coordinator.
