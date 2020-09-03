Hood professors receive Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grant
Two professors at Hood College have been awarded a Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grant from the Maryland State Department of Education.
Suzanne Hiller and Rebecca Grove, both assistant professors of education at Hood, run a professional learning and emergency instructional delivery program called LEAP—Leaders for Emergency Academic Preparedness.
According to a press release from the college, the program is meant to provide a community for teachers who have faced the educational challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic and emergency online instruction.
Through the program, teachers have the opportunity to participate in professional development and obtain resources for working with at-risk students in new teaching conditions.
The program features learning communities where teachers can collaborate, problem-solve and reflect together.
“The LEAP program is designed to empower teachers in novel circumstances, such as the current pandemic,” Hiller said in a statement. “Teachers who are working in isolation can join this supportive professional network to learn new strategies and become leaders in developing guidelines to support other educators in times of emergency situations across the state of Maryland.”
The grant, which is approximately $203,000 will allow more teachers to join the program and will enable participants to develop a publication titled “Guidelines for Emergency Instructional Preparedness.” Teachers will also be able to apply for micro-grants to extend and share their program-related work.
A weeklong scavenger hunt in Frederick will begin Saturday, involving local businesses and sites.
— Katryna Perera
Great Frederick Scavenger Hunt starts Saturday
The Great Frederick Scavenger Hunt, organized by the group Celebrate Frederick, will officially start at noon on Saturday and continue through 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.
More than 100 clues will take teams to various businesses and public places around the city, where they will have to solve a riddle to earn points.
Groups should include six people or less, with masks required to enter a business or when maintaining a social distance of six feet is not possible.
Participation is free, and teams can pre-register at www.surelockedin.com/, or in person at Surelocked In Escape Games, 5 N. Market St. in Frederick.
— Ryan Marshall
City agrees to new sculpture on creek
Downtown Frederick will have a new piece of art after the city’s aldermen approved an agreement to have a sculpture installed at Carroll Creek Linear Park.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership has been working with local artist Thomas Sterner to create an art and wayfaring sculpture that will be installed on the northeast entrance to the park on Market Street.
The aldermen approved the donation of the sculpture Thursday night.
The sculpture features water plants bending on their stalks in the breeze or toward the sunlight. It is expected to be installed later this month.
— Ryan Marshall
Frederick Farmers Market temporarily relocates
As Gavigan’s Furniture store moves into Wolf Furniture’s old location on the Golden Mile and prepares for a Labor Day Weekend opening, Frederick Farmers Market will temporarily relocate across the street.
The market on Sept. 5 will be at 1312 West Patrick Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is rain or shine.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/frederickfarmersmarket
— Hannah Himes
