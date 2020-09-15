Hood College has received funding to collaborate on a research project focusing on lobster larvae in Maine.
The project has received $326,556 in total funding, and Hood College specifically received $108,575 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association to survey the distribution of lobster larvae and their zooplankton prey in the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank, according to a press release.
Hood is partnering on the project with NOAA, the Atlantic Offshore Lobsterman’s Association, the Maine Maritime Academy, the Maine Department of Marine Resources and the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.
The funding will allow undergraduate student workers to assist in processing samples and will also support one graduate student who will develop a master’s thesis using the data collected.
Eric Annis, associate professor of biology, who will lead Hood’s portion of the project, said he and others involved are interested in analyzing lobster larvae because there is evidence that climate change may be affecting them and their food sources.
“This effort will improve our understanding of the relationship between the abundance of reproductive lobsters and larval settlement, which supports the fishery,” Annis said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to engage Hood students in hands-on, scientific research experience with practical application in fisheries management."
