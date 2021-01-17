Frederick County Public Schools is facing a $34 million variance in its proposed fiscal 2022 budget after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced enrollment in the school system, therefore affecting funding.
FCPS saw a decrease of 211 enrolled students for the 2020-2021 school year, equating to a $2.5 million loss of funding at the state level, according to Leslie Pellegrino, chief financial officer for FCPS.
State funding formulas are based upon actual enrollment numbers, and while it's possible the governor and state legislature could choose to hold school systems across the state harmless for the effects of the pandemic, there will still be a large variance in FCPS' budget that will have to be addressed.
The school system will have a better idea of how much funding the state plans to provide within the next week, and then the responsibility falls on Frederick County government to make up the difference.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner has committed to maintaining at least the same level of funding from fiscal 2021, but if extra dollars are not added, FCPS will be put in a difficult situation.
"You would have to look at a lot of items to be taken out of this proposed budget to get it balanced," Pellegrino said.
Not only would the budget gap have to be closed, but the school system would then enter the next school year in an even more uncertain position since enrollment is expected to rise again once schools reopen and students who were previously homeschooling or attending private schools come back to FCPS.
But FCPS is anticipating a larger amount of savings at the end of this year than in previous years, Pellegrino said, which will help close the gap, even if by a small amount.
In years past, the school system has seen, on average, a $10 million fund balance at the end of each year. Due to FCPS operating in a virtual learning model for the past 10 months and not having costs for transportation, substitute teachers and other areas Pellegrino expects the fund balance to be higher than the typical $10 million.
Taken into perspective against the rest of the budget, however, the savings are not that impactful.
"One of the important things to remember about our budget is that nearly 85 percent of it is salaries and benefits ... and while the buildings are not occupied, school is not closed ... teachers are still teaching," said Heather Clabaugh, FCPS budget officer. "And as everyone who owns a home knows, you can't just shut everything off when you're not there, and so the buildings while they haven't been as occupied as they would have been, things are still happening."
Additionally, Pellegrino said staff is trying to be conservative in how much they expect for both revenues and the fund balance in order to prep for any unplanned costs that may arise when the school system shifts into a hybrid learning model.
When asked if FCPS would incur any savings from the closure of Sabillasville Elementary School at the end of this school year, Clabaugh said there will be some small savings.
"There will be some utility savings...we will not need a principal at that elementary school, so we will see some minor savings in that. The majority of the staff we will be able to redirect," she said.
Budget Details
Planning for so many unknowns, especially regarding how the school system will be operating come August, has been a challenge, Clabaugh said.
"We have a lot more unknowns than we've ever had before, and that for budget folks is a really tough thing," she said. "And the budget office doesn't build the budget in a vacuum. The budget office works very closely with the folks on the academic side of the house and the folks in operations and maintenance to make sure that we're meeting the needs of everyone."
On the academic side of things, one aspect of the spending plan that is new and is specifically in response to COVID is the $6.5 million to address academic recovery and support mental health.
The requested funds will be used to implement additional positions, including math specialists at the high school level, community agency school services (CASS) and social workers, advanced academic specialists, contingency interventionist positions, digital learning lab monitors, school psychologists and trauma therapy specialists.
FCPS also hopes to expand the Frederick County Virtual School summer session and the Rise Program to middle school.
Another large request is $5.5 million to hire an additional 74 positions due to enrollment growth that is expected for the 2021-2022 school year. The projected enrollment is currently set at 45,642 students — an increase of 2,421 students from this year's actual enrollment.
The largest increase the school system is expecting is at the high school level, with the addition of approximately 500 students. Therefore, FCPS is hoping to hire 25 more high school teachers.
There is also a request to increase the number of special education teachers and hire approximately 23 more people.
Not only is FCPS expecting a spike in special education enrollment, but the school system also modified their staffing formula and decreased the caseload of each special education teacher this year to better serve students during the pandemic, Clabaugh said.
The superintendent's proposed budget also includes $3.8 million to enact replacement cycles for computer software and hardware and the FCPS bus fleet.
This is not in response to COVID-19 though, Clabaugh said.
"Those replacement cycles ... are really in response to 21st-century learning and the fact that even before this most kids, if they were sitting in a classroom especially at the secondary level — were sitting there with a Chromebook," she said. "These numbers would get us to what we think is the appropriate amount to have a full replacement cycle going."
Some additional increases in the budget include a 23.5 percent increase in funding for instructional texts and supplies, which Clabaugh said includes materials needed for the opening of Waverley Elementary School after it undergoes its replacement project and approximately $1 million to replace textbooks.
"The textbooks, we haven't seen an increase in that replacement cycle in quite some time. This year we have several end-of-life textbooks ... every so often the curriculum refreshes or it's time to get new books," Clabaugh said.
There isn't funding specifically allocated in the fiscal 2022 spending plan to cover costs associated with the pandemic such as face masks and hand sanitizer, but Clabaugh said the school system plans to continue to use federal grant money to address those needs.
The Frederick County Board of Education will meet for an all-day budget workshop Jan. 20 and go through the spending plan with different FCPS departments line by line. The board will then hold its first discussion on the budget during a Jan. 27 meeting. A public hearing on the spending plan will take place Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
