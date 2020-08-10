Lois Jarman says she has the necessary experience to earn re-election to the Frederick County Board of Education.
"I have had the experience of being a student ... a parent ... a teacher, and I've also had experience being a member of a community,” Jarman recently told Tarolyn Thrasher during an appearance on Next on the Mic, a web series that hosts influential members of Frederick County to discuss various issues.
Jarman also has the experience of being a board member, after being appointed to a seat by the county executive in January 2019. She is running in this year’s Board of Education election to retain her position.
She chatted with Trasher during their 90 minute conversation about various decisions the board has made.
When asked about class sizes, Jarman said the reason it hasn’t been reduced is simply due to funding. The request to reduce class size has been heard through the county for years and was included in this year’s budget until the pandemic hit.
“The problem with being on the Board of Education is we make the decisions but we have no control over the funding,” Jarman said. “We had it on the budget for this year to reduce elementary school class sizes but then we got hit with COVID and budgets were cut back.”
Jarman also mentioned the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future – a comprehensive, 10-year education funding plan that was vetoed this year by Gov. Larry Hogan.
The plan would have allowed FCPS to fulfill many requests, the issue is not everyone sees education as a valuable investment, Jarman said, which also relates to the national shortage of teachers, especially those who are people of color.
When asked about what the board and FCPS need to do to make the school system more welcoming to students of color, Jarman said it needs to start with the teachers.
“We have to teach teachers that when they walk through the door of the school, they are there for their students and we have to look at biases and come face to face with biases,” she said. “I know people don’t like professional development days, but these are the kinds of things we do during professional development days.”
Specifically, regarding the English Language Learner and immigrant student population, Jarman said there need to be improvements made in how to assess those students on where they stand academically and teachers need to be trained to recognize their specific needs.
Additionally, improvements need to be made in how information is shared with the Spanish speaking community, starting with interpreters during school board meetings, Jarman said.
When asked why the board took so long to make a decision on the start of the school year, Jarman pointed to government rules and regulations. The process unfortunately is a slow one, she said, and explained that the board held an additional meeting as soon as possible on July 29.
Thrasher asked Jarman if it would make sense to delay the start of the school year in order to make sure everyone was prepared to operate in a virtual environment.
Jarman said she understands the possible benefits but does not agree with a delayed start.
“I think the sooner we can get students engaging with teachers and engaging with each other to become that learning community again, and then figure out the bumps in the road,” she said.
Jarman said she wants to focus on the whole child. A phrase which is the foundation of her re-election campaign. But she also wants to make sure all voices, from every facet of the community, are included.
“That’s how we make the best schools,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.