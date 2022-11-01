After federal lunch waivers expired on Sept. 30 — ending universal free school meals available during the pandemic — Frederick County Public Schools students have started to accumulate lunch debt again.
But Robert Kelly, food and nutrition services director at Frederick County Public Schools, said the school system is seeing less lunch debt now than it did in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is debt when a student can't pay for their lunch, Kelly said. A school will pay for a student's meal, so they have something to eat even if they are short on money, he said.
"Nobody goes hungry and the meal is not taken away," Kelly said.
But money is then owed to the school, causing debt.
Students at some schools have more lunch debt than at others, Kelly said.
He credited the lower amount of lunch debt to two factors — more donations and the creation of administrative accounts.
A recent example of donations would be in Walkersville. On Oct. 26, Walkersville town commissioners unanimously voted to give $3,000 each to Walkersville High School and Walkersville Middle School to cover lunch debt. At the high school, the money will also go toward restocking the school's food pantry.
Those funds go into schools' administrative accounts, which are specifically for paying for meals when students lack needed funds.
On average, schools have about $1,000 in their administrative accounts to pay for student lunches, Kelly said, so $3,000 is a "very generous" donation.
"[T]hat would get them through, I'd say, the whole school year, you know, being managed properly," he said.
A municipality donating to a school to clear lunch debt is uncommon, Kelly said. Usually schools get donations from churches, Rotary chapters or private companies.
Walkersville's donation indicates a "close-knit community," Kelly said.
All 10 public high schools in Frederick have administrative accounts specifically for school meals, he said.
In Frederick County, elementary schools charge $2.65 for lunch, and middle and high schools charge $2.90. Elementary school breakfast costs $1.60. Middle and high school breakfast costs $1.85.
Frederick County Public Schools takes part in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program, which, prior to the pandemic, required school districts to come up with a way to pay off lunch debt themselves, since the federal government was going to stop giving school districts funds to pay off debt, Kelly said. School administrative accounts were created in 2019.
The school district as a whole also has money to pay off school lunch debt if necessary, Kelly said.
Usually, if a student is short on money, the school gives them an alternate meal — a "Wow Butter & Jelly Sandwich, cheese stick, fruit and/or vegetable and/or milk," according to school system documents. This meal does not charge the administrative account. Wow Butter is a peanut-free substitute for peanut butter.
The administration is notified, contacts parents and asks them to fill their child's account with money for meals.
However, if a student goes through the lunch line, reaches the cashier, and realizes they don't have money to pay for the meal, the administrative account is charged and covers it. The school won't take the meal away, Kelly said.
Like with alternate meals, the school contacts parents or guardians about the debt. Schools keep track of who gets money from the account and how much, Kelly said, and parents are usually good at repaying schools.
Elementary and middle schools waive the fee for up to four meals per student. Parents start owing money after the fifth charge.
High schools don't waive any meal charges, so parents owe money the first time the school's administrative account is charged for that student.
Kelly also credits the lower amount of lunch debt in schools to an increase in approvals of free and reduced-price meal program applications.
Before the pandemic, families had to apply for free and reduced-price meals, submitting their household size and monthly income. The application would be reviewed based on U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines and subsequently rejected or approved.
Families with a yearly household income equal to or lower than 130% of the federal poverty level — $36,075 for a family of four — qualify for free meals.
Families with an income between 130% and 185% of the poverty level qualify for reduced-price meals. The limit for a family of four is $51,338.
In March 2020, school lunches became free for students at any income level, thanks to federal waivers.
This school year, families are back to applying for free and reduced-price meals. About 4,000 more applications have been approved this school year than in 2019, Kelly said.
“That means we're reaching more families,” he said.
Most applications were done online, which streamlines the process, Kelly said. Additionally, the school district is keeping the application period open until June 30, 2023, longer than normal.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.