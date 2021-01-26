Non-public schools in Maryland will receive more than $35 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the governor's proposed education budget.
The governor's office said the funding is meant to help non-public schools safely reopen.
“I believe very strongly that every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a statement. “With this critical additional funding, we will have the opportunity to help non-public schools address the effects of the pandemic.”
According to the governor's office, Hogan will be awarding grants for non-public schools through the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools program by the U.S. Department of Education.
In addition to the grants, the governor's proposed fiscal 2022 budget includes $3.4 million to increase the Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today (BOOST) program to provide scholarships to low-income students from areas with underperforming schools to attend non-public schools.
