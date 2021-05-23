Maryland School for the Deaf (MSD) recently announced that an endowment has been created to fund future academic pursuits of the school's graduates.
The endowment was created in memory of Eric Sugrowe, who passed away unexpectedly last year at the age of 26.
According to a press release, Sugrowe experienced Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSHL) with no known etiology while in high school. He then dedicated his life to the service of others in the deaf community. He graduated from Towson University with a degree in deaf studies and had a career in assisting and caring for deaf adults in Baltimore.
"Eric struggled to find his place in the world between the hearing and deaf community,” Clare Sugrowe, Eric’s mother, said in a statement. “Yet, he persevered. My hope is that this scholarship will inspire each recipient to keep Eric's experience in mind and also to enhance their journey with the help of his donation."
The scholarships will be awarded each year by the Maryland School for the Deaf Foundation to two MSD seniors who are continuing their education in college or at a technical school. The recipients will be announced annually at MSD's graduation ceremony.
Patrick Fava, MSD Foundation president, said in a statement the organization was honored to be stewards of the scholarships.
“The generous creation of this memorial scholarship that will remain in perpetuity ensures Eric's memory will live on through the success of the graduating seniors for years to come. This is an incredible way to honor Eric's life,” Fava said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.