Frederick County Board of Education members appear ready to prioritize mental health in the fiscal 2022 budget based on discussions at Wednesday’s meeting.
The board received both an update on the current fiscal 2021 budget and how it is faring in light of the pandemic, and had their first discussion related to next year’s budget. The budget process for fiscal 2022 has only just begun and will continue through June of next year.
FCPS Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh and Chief Financial Officer Leslie Pellegrino went over key dates in the upcoming budget process and explained how enrollment numbers would be used in calculations before asking board members for their funding priorities.
Michael Bunitsky said he would like to see a return to the priorities that had been laid out last year but were then ultimately cut or reduced due to COVID-19. Bunitsky rattled off a list of priorities including hiring more full-time English Language learner (ELL) and special education staff, hiring lunchroom monitors, establishing a resident substitute teacher pool, reducing class size for grades kindergarten through eighth and expanding the RISE Program to middle schools.
The RISE program, which stands for Responsive Interventions for Student Excellence, assists students with autism spectrum disorders and other disabilities. Its expansion into county middle schools was included in last year’s budget but then removed.
“Dr. Alban, I really hope that you get to that aspirational point that you were last year, even though it’s been a very difficult year and you’ve faced a lot of issues with our public and with our school system,” Bunitsky said, addressing FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban. “I would like to see you dream again and aspire to create a budget that is going to move Frederick County Public Schools forward.”
Other board members, however, seemed to be more focused on recovering from the unusual and difficult year that students have had.
Board member Liz Barrett said she would like to have a budget priority that focuses on addressing academic or equity gaps that may have come to light during the pandemic.
“I think that’s going to be a very expensive proposition if we do it right in terms of additional staffing, in terms of looking at summer programs that would reach a lot of different students,” Barrett said. “We typically target [ELL], we typically target special education, but we also have gaps for highly-able students, we have gaps for students who weren’t able to access higher-level material, so we need to be looking at next year as a recovery year.”
Board member Rae Gallagher said she would like to see a focus on mental health resources and social-emotional learning. Board member Lois Jarman said she would also like to see expanded programs related to trauma response, restorative practices and mental health following incidents that have occurred this year, in addition to the pandemic, such as the death of George Floyd and subsequent protesting across the country.
These are adverse community experiences, Jarman said, and they need to be targeted and taken care of before moving on to academics.
Student board member Mia Martinez echoed the calls for more mental health funding, saying that it continues to be a need for students.
“[Mental health] was an issue [last year], and I feel like that has only increased as we have gone virtual, and the need for that will continue to increase throughout the pandemic,” Martinez said. “I know that kids are being stuck in situations that are not ideal, and so, I’d really like to see an emphasis on psychologists and making sure that students are aware that they have that as a resource.”
Fiscal 2021 update
Clabaugh said the school system will likely see end-of-year savings that equate to about .53 percent of the total budget. Regarding revenue, FCPS received $11.2 million in grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Some of that grant funding is set to expire by the end of this year, so the school system is attempting to spend it quickly.
FCPS is also awaiting notification on whether it will receive a $200,000 reopening grant. According to Pellegrino, this is federal money that is passed through the state.
There are concerns regarding how state aid to school systems will be affected, if at all, by the pandemic, Clabaugh said, but that is unlikely to be known until the Maryland General Assembly convenes in January.
The Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) budget is expected to see a loss of approximately $500,000, which is less than was originally anticipated, Pellegrino said. A positive note is that the waiver for providing free breakfast, lunch and dinners to children under the age of 18 has been extended through June 30, she said. Some FNS and transportations employees who were previously let go have also been rehired to help with meal distribution across the county.
The Artificial Turf Fund, which was approved by the board for the first time in this year’s budget, was able to fund the replacement of three school fields — a playing field at Middletown High School and a practice and playing field at Oakdale High School. All three field replacements are almost complete, Clabaugh said.
