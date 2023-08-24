School Lunch WHS
A Walkersville High School student passes through the lunch line at the school in 2022.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The number of students receiving free and reduced-price meals across Frederick County Public Schools is on track to rise again this year.

Officials hope that confusion arising from the end of pandemic-era subsidies has passed.

xiejake

There is no financial proof needed to complete the food form. Just a signature saying you are telling the truth. With the form, there are the income guidelines. Therefore it is a really easy "cheat." Nothing is more demoralizing to staff working in schools than to see the FARM recipients be picked up in luxury cars. Of course, this does not apply to all but to many. The school system doesn't care because this is guaranteed federal dollars coming their way. FCPS Nutrition Services is a "self sufficient" program to the schools. It makes money!

Poverty & Diversity

The largest demographic living in poverty are Females 25 - 34, followed by Females 35 - 44 and then Females 18 - 24. The most common racial or ethnic group living below the poverty line in Frederick County, MD is White, followed by Black and Hispanic.

https://datausa.io › profile › geo › f...

Frederick County, MD - Data USA

LuvFrederick

Have a child and let society support it. 1/3 of Frederick Children get a taxpayer lunch. Nuts....

So are you pro-choice Luv? You should be if you’re anti-welfare.

Frayou

“The addition of Medicaid enrollment as a qualifying factor has increased the number of directly certified FCPS students from about 2,000 or 3,000 per year to about 8,000 or 9,000 per year, …” Can someone explain for such a large or sudden increase based on Medicaid enrollments?

TrekMan

Agreed - what gives??

The consequence of unwanted pregnancies. Women forced to bring children into the World that leaves them both in poverty. Someday it might be a good idea to make the irresponsible fathers contribute to the child’s welfare. I know, I know, it’s always the women’s fault. At least that’s what the males all say. You reap what you sow. Especially if it’s Wild Oats.

Reader1954

newspost that is not what they are thinking about as they are in the process of making them

newspostreader

I don't want to see hungry children and for many kids, a school lunch and or breakfast is the only food they get in a day. With that said, people need to stop having children they can't support. Children are expensive. Be prepared with a plan to raise them before having them. It's not fair to the children and not fair to those of us who have tax dollars pay for your children.

malcolmjohn

This logic is incredibly faulty for multiple reasons. But let's focus on the selfish reason for you that you do not want to discourage individuals having children. The US birth rate has been historically in decline and without families having children to grow up to become workers contributing their own taxes and social security payments from wages everyone's retirement support and government programs they use are in danger (beyond safety net programs including support of our military for example). This is not to mention the challenges that too low a birth rate has on the economy regarding labor shortages, etc. Bottom line is we do not need to be broadly discouraging individuals from having children. We should be educating young people in school about family planning and safer sex, and making sure that everyone has access to appropriate contraception to avoid unplanned pregnancies. But there is a big difference between doing that, and making sweeping generalizations and proclamations that individuals should have less children. From working for years in the health and human services sector I can tell you the bigger danger we presently face is from society and government not supporting young families having children to maximize their health, family financial stability and future potential vs folks having too many children in general.

InterestedReader22

Spot on, malcolmjohn.

TrekMan

I do agree with the second part of your reply!

You describe how a ponzi scheme works, new money pays off older participants. That is until it runs out of money completely.

I'm guessing you worked for the government?

Exactly Blueline -- the "Ponzi Pyramid of Growth" -- infinite growth on a finite planet with finite resources. What could go wrong?

Oh yeah, complete annihilation of the Earth's ability to support life.

The problem we face is human nature -- to a greater or lesser degree, most people are greedy; selfish; shortsighted; and/or stupid.

Everyone likes money, but some people let avarice blind them. They say incredibly stupid, self-serving things like, "Growth is good!" and "Grow or die!"

The truth is 'grow *and* die.' The Chamber of Commerce won't admit that (bad for business) but the scientific consensus is that the U.S. (and the world) is at DOUBLE it's sustainable capacity. We must slowly, voluntarily, stop and then reverse our population growth until we reach about 150,000,000.

Comment deleted.
A large number of these kids live in single Mother homes. The pregnancies weren’t the result of two parents deciding to have another child. Go after the men who lovem’ and Leavem’. BTW Trek, how many of the kids getting free lunches are kids of illegal aliens? Do you know?

LAR1

👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

TrekMan

Yeah, like that's gonna happen! You can't fix common sense - just like you can't fix stupid!!

Excellent comment newspostreader! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Many of our most serious problems would be dramatically reduced if more people thought that way.

