The number of students receiving free and reduced-price meals across Frederick County Public Schools is on track to rise again this year.
Officials hope that confusion arising from the end of pandemic-era subsidies has passed.
The number of students receiving free and reduced-price meals across Frederick County Public Schools is on track to rise again this year.
Officials hope that confusion arising from the end of pandemic-era subsidies has passed.
At the start of the last school year, FCPS leaders said they were bracing for logistical challenges because families had to apply to receive free meals for the first time since COVID-19 hit. During the height of the pandemic, all students had access to free meals, regardless of family income.
Overall, 35% of FCPS students qualified for free and reduced-price meals last school year, said Bob Kelly, the district’s director of food and nutrition services.
Students qualify for free meals if their household income is equal to or lower than 130% of the federal poverty level. Families with an income between 130% and 185% of the poverty level qualify for reduced-price meals.
As of Tuesday — the day before the start of the 2023-24 school year — 33% of enrolled FCPS students were eligible for free and reduced-price meals, Kelly said.
Students will keep enrolling in school, and families can continue to apply for meal benefits all year, so Kelly said that number would almost certainly rise.
“It’s still very early,” he said.
The share of students receiving meal benefits has climbed substantially since the pandemic, Kelly said. One reason is a state decision in 2021 to automatically qualify any student on Medicaid, without their family needing to apply.
Those students are referred to as being “directly certified” for free or low-cost meals. Before 2022, students participating other programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), could be directly certified, but students on Medicaid could not.
The addition of Medicaid enrollment as a qualifying factor has increased the number of directly certified FCPS students from about 2,000 or 3,000 per year to about 8,000 or 9,000 per year, Kelly said.
Despite greater need, Kelly said, the district was better prepared to process meal benefits paperwork this year than in years past. It launched a new online application tool that Kelly said was “streamlined and much easier for parents to use than our old system.”
“We think it’s going to be much smoother this year,” he said. “We really do.”
Kelly said another reason for optimism was improved staffing.
Last year, the district started off with about 25% to 30% vacancy rate in its food and nutrition services department, Kelly said. This year, that figure is about 10%.
Students who qualified for meal benefits last year will continue to receive them until Oct. 5, regardless of whether their family submits a new application, Kelly said. After that date, families will need to submit a new application.
FCPS meal costs have not changed since 2019, Kelly added, with prices ranging from $1.60 to $2.90.
The rapid growth in FCPS student enrollment has allowed for that stability, he said.
“Even with inflation and everything else, with everything in mind, we thought we could freeze the prices again,” he said. “With increased participation, since the county is growing, that would offset the increase.”
Some a la carte and snack items will be more expensive this year, Kelly said.
(18) comments
There is no financial proof needed to complete the food form. Just a signature saying you are telling the truth. With the form, there are the income guidelines. Therefore it is a really easy "cheat." Nothing is more demoralizing to staff working in schools than to see the FARM recipients be picked up in luxury cars. Of course, this does not apply to all but to many. The school system doesn't care because this is guaranteed federal dollars coming their way. FCPS Nutrition Services is a "self sufficient" program to the schools. It makes money!
Poverty & Diversity
The largest demographic living in poverty are Females 25 - 34, followed by Females 35 - 44 and then Females 18 - 24. The most common racial or ethnic group living below the poverty line in Frederick County, MD is White, followed by Black and Hispanic.
https://datausa.io › profile › geo › f...
Frederick County, MD - Data USA
Have a child and let society support it. 1/3 of Frederick Children get a taxpayer lunch. Nuts....
So are you pro-choice Luv? You should be if you’re anti-welfare.
“The addition of Medicaid enrollment as a qualifying factor has increased the number of directly certified FCPS students from about 2,000 or 3,000 per year to about 8,000 or 9,000 per year, …” Can someone explain for such a large or sudden increase based on Medicaid enrollments?
Agreed - what gives??
The consequence of unwanted pregnancies. Women forced to bring children into the World that leaves them both in poverty. Someday it might be a good idea to make the irresponsible fathers contribute to the child’s welfare. I know, I know, it’s always the women’s fault. At least that’s what the males all say. You reap what you sow. Especially if it’s Wild Oats.
newspost that is not what they are thinking about as they are in the process of making them
I don't want to see hungry children and for many kids, a school lunch and or breakfast is the only food they get in a day. With that said, people need to stop having children they can't support. Children are expensive. Be prepared with a plan to raise them before having them. It's not fair to the children and not fair to those of us who have tax dollars pay for your children.
This logic is incredibly faulty for multiple reasons. But let's focus on the selfish reason for you that you do not want to discourage individuals having children. The US birth rate has been historically in decline and without families having children to grow up to become workers contributing their own taxes and social security payments from wages everyone's retirement support and government programs they use are in danger (beyond safety net programs including support of our military for example). This is not to mention the challenges that too low a birth rate has on the economy regarding labor shortages, etc. Bottom line is we do not need to be broadly discouraging individuals from having children. We should be educating young people in school about family planning and safer sex, and making sure that everyone has access to appropriate contraception to avoid unplanned pregnancies. But there is a big difference between doing that, and making sweeping generalizations and proclamations that individuals should have less children. From working for years in the health and human services sector I can tell you the bigger danger we presently face is from society and government not supporting young families having children to maximize their health, family financial stability and future potential vs folks having too many children in general.
Spot on, malcolmjohn.
I do agree with the second part of your reply!
You describe how a ponzi scheme works, new money pays off older participants. That is until it runs out of money completely.
I'm guessing you worked for the government?
Exactly Blueline -- the "Ponzi Pyramid of Growth" -- infinite growth on a finite planet with finite resources. What could go wrong?
Oh yeah, complete annihilation of the Earth's ability to support life.
The problem we face is human nature -- to a greater or lesser degree, most people are greedy; selfish; shortsighted; and/or stupid.
Everyone likes money, but some people let avarice blind them. They say incredibly stupid, self-serving things like, "Growth is good!" and "Grow or die!"
The truth is 'grow *and* die.' The Chamber of Commerce won't admit that (bad for business) but the scientific consensus is that the U.S. (and the world) is at DOUBLE it's sustainable capacity. We must slowly, voluntarily, stop and then reverse our population growth until we reach about 150,000,000.
A large number of these kids live in single Mother homes. The pregnancies weren’t the result of two parents deciding to have another child. Go after the men who lovem’ and Leavem’. BTW Trek, how many of the kids getting free lunches are kids of illegal aliens? Do you know?
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Yeah, like that's gonna happen! You can't fix common sense - just like you can't fix stupid!!
Excellent comment newspostreader! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Many of our most serious problems would be dramatically reduced if more people thought that way.
