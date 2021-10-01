When a huge blizzard coated the Mount St. Mary's University campus in the 1980s, some students took to the rooftops.
"We were all snow diving into this huge snow pile on our academic center," recalled Capt. Jeffrey Lawrence of the U.S. Public Health Service, Class of '85.
Among the daredevils was student Andy Alameno. Though Lawrence recalls Alameno having a grand time on that frosty day, Alameno hailed from sunny Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, and spent his summers as a lifeguard.
This weekend, Alameno's graduating Class of 1986 gathers at the Mount with the Class of 1985 for its annual reunion celebrations, but Alameno will only be there in spirit. He and four other Mount alumni died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago: Anthony E. Gallagher ('83), Elizabeth C. Logler ('91), James F. Murphy IV ('93), and Kevin J. Murphy ('83).
Inspired by the friend he lost, John Singleton ('86) started the Class of 1986 American Heroes Scholarship Fund in 2006 to benefit Mount St. Mary's students who are the children of police officers, firefighters and military servicemembers.
“Andy was a friend and classmate, and it seemed like a natural thing to do," Singleton wrote to the News-Post.
Leading up to the Class of 1986's 20-year reunion in 2006, Singleton floated the idea of a 9/11 scholarship as the class gift, but some people shied away from it initially. At the time, 9/11 was a politically hot topic, Singleton said. But the university's president back then, Tom Powell, offered wholehearted support, according to Singleton. With Powell's backing, Singleton made the foundational gift to the scholarship, and the fund grew from there.
The current president, Timothy Trainor, is a retired brigadier general of the U.S. Army and also supportive of the scholarship, Singleton said.
At the same time Mount grads reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 tragedy, they also have a reason to celebrate. Recently, a $5,000 donation from Lawrence pushed the scholarship fund over the $100,000 mark.
"That's the least I can do," Lawrence said of his donation, acknowledging many other contributions helped get the fund to this milestone.
Outside of his personal connection to Alameno, Lawrence is a veteran of the Army and said he wanted to recognize veterans, firefighters and police officers who serve the country. He's a product of the Mount's ROTC program.
During a recent interview with The News-Post, Lawrence and Singleton swapped memories of their time at the Mount and with Alameno.
Lawrence and Alameno, though a year apart in school, lived on the same floor of their dorm and became good friends. They played sports, participated in the health club and, in the winter, went skiing in Pennsylvania.
"This is an individual that just spoke so well of everybody," Lawrence said. "I'm just honored I got to know him."
On a trip to New York about a year-and-a-half ago, Singleton visited the 9/11 museum, where he found Alameno's markers inside and outside. Alameno worked inside one of the Twin Towers.
"He was a family man," Singleton recalled, and left behind a wife and children. "He was just a well-liked guy, you know, just a great friend."
Though they miss their friend, Singleton and Lawrence are grateful a scholarship inspired by him and other American heroes can honor those lost on 9/11 while also supporting students whose parents have already given so much to their country.
"There's a lot of great scholarships at the Mount, and this is just one of them," Lawrence said. "This is one way we're recognizing those people that are really putting their lives on the line."
