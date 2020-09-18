Mount St. Mary's University, in partnership with Frederick Community College and Montgomery Community College, has been awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation that will help provide transfer pathways and scholarships to community college students that come to the Mount to complete their bachelor's degrees.
The grant is approximately $900,000 and will specifically help students in STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics — fields. The aim is to increase the number of low-income students in these fields, according to a press release.
“I am grateful for the NSF’s support of this partnership with our neighboring community colleges that will directly increase the number and diversity of STEM graduates who are prepared to enter the workforce and meet regional and national workforce needs,” Mount President Timothy Trainor said in a statement.
The grant will build on two programs called "Mount Opportunities for Success in Science" (MOSS) and "C3STEM"—Community Colleges Collaborating in STEM.
Through the C3STEM program, 27 community college students who want to pursue STEM majors will receive both a $10,000 annual scholarship and be a part of a program designed to support degree completion and placement in STEM careers. The students will be recruited in three cohorts over the next three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.