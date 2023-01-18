MSM
A rendering of the planned 21,000-square-foot addition to and renovation of Mount St. Mary's University's Coad Science Building.

 From Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University will receive $4 million in federal workforce development funds to use on a planned renovation and addition for its science center.

The university's Coad Science Building was built in 1964 and has "outgrown the existing space" it has available, Mount officials wrote in a news release Wednesday.

