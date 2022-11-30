STEM center photo
Alexa Chaney, center, and Diamond Williams, right, work with a Bee-Bot, a robot bumblebee used to teach children coding concepts, at the Boys and Girls Club of Frederick on Wednesday.

The new work area took up a small corner of the Boys and Girls Club of Frederick, but could make a big difference in the lives of children who use the club's building on Burck Street in Frederick.

The club's new STEM center, featuring tools to teach children ideas in science, technology, engineering, and math, was provided by the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and Edgewater Federal Solutions.

