The Frederick County Board of Education cut $5 million to get a balanced budget in place, but delayed final passage of its spending plan to wait for final revenue numbers from the state.
The current budget for fiscal year 2021 is approximately $674 million, but required adjustments to make up for lost revenues and increased expenditures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, FCPS received $7 million above maintenance of effort (MOE) from the county executive instead of the requested $28 million.
Because of this and other increased costs for the school system such as technology needs, the board needed to make up a $5 million deficit.
Many areas saw cuts, such as pay for substitute teachers, summer hours for English Language counselors, and various expenses related to operating costs and support employees.
The number of special education and English language teachers that were supposed to be hired due to enrollment growth was decreased and the request to reduce class size was removed from the budget.
The class size reduction request was the biggest cut and made up approximately $3 million of the $5 million deficit, based on FCPS budget documents.
Requests to hire a Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator and to expand the RISE program into middle schools were also removed. The RISE program, which stands for Responsive Interventions for Student Excellence, assists students with autism spectrum disorders and other disabilities.
Board President Brad Young said although the current budget isn’t what he and other board members hoped for, they understand and are aware of the financial constraints the pandemic has placed on their revenue sources.
“We certainly appreciate the fact that it’s not the year to get everything we requested but we are thankful to the county executive and county council,” he said.
Young added it’s important to use available funding to address top priorities.
“One of the biggest things that we have to continue work on is to honor our pay scales and our steps and the amount of money that we’re getting will enable us to do that,” Young said. “That’s critical because if we don’t continue to make our...teachers' pay scale competitive we’re going to not be able to attract the teachers we need and want.”
There were many areas that did not see budget increases in recent years even as enrollment grew. The board hoped to make some of those increases this year, but the circumstances requires the focus to be put on students and their needs, Young said.
In addition to the $7 million above MOE, the Frederick County Council also approved a one-time $2 million technology fund that will be used to purchase new Chromebooks for FCPS students.
FCPS budget officer Heather Clabaugh explained to board members that the county will purchase the Chromebooks on behalf of the school system after July 1, when FY21 begins.
Each Chromebook, which comes with a case and other needed materials, costs about $287, Clabaugh said. Therefore, FCPS is planning to receive approximately 6,900 new Chromebooks from the county.
Young said this action by the county is helping tackle a huge priority.
“We have to replace a certain number of [Chromebooks] every year and we do expect, since they were in homes, they will have more wear and tear than they would have if they had been in the school so we do expect we’re going to have a large replacement cycle as we move forward,” Young said.
Although the current budget has been balanced and passed as is, it is subject to change based on how much revenue the school system receives from the state of Maryland.
Normally, FCPS would have received information on state funding by now but Clabaugh said the coronavirus has delayed the state.
Even though the funding is currently up in the air, Clabaugh said she doesn’t expect to see any significant changes in how much FCPS receives since the education budget is mandated and protected by the Maryland constitution.
Due to this delay from the state, the board put off its final vote on the budget until June 24, six days before FY21 is set to begin, in order to prepare for any additional adjustments that may have to be made depending on what comes from the state.
The school system is also expecting to receive about $4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and certain areas of the budget have already been designated for that money such as virtual summer school and the hiring of lunchroom monitors for elementary and middle schools.
Clabaugh also said there are other grants such as the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund that FCPS is waiting to get more information on and through which the school system could see some additional dollars.
FCPS saw minimal savings from school buildings being closed, but salaries and benefits make up 80 percent of the the budget, the full-time benefitted employees were still being paid, Clabaugh said.
"It’s not as if the buildings closed and we laid everybody off,” Clabaugh said.
There will be a fund balance of approximately $10 million at the end of this fiscal year which will be rolled over to use in FY21, but according to Clabaugh, it is not much more than what is normally leftover.
