FCPS School Central Office Building
The Frederick County Public Schools central office building

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday voted 5-2 to add more than $5 million to its draft spending plan, an attempt to further increase employee salaries.

The decision came after about an hour of impassioned discussion and debate among board members. Some appeared torn between a belief that higher salaries would help ease the staffing demands on a fast-growing school system and a reluctance to inflate an already-tight budget.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

"The average Entry Level Teacher salary in Maryland is $43,476 as of December 27, 2022, but the range typically falls between $36,309 and $53,018."

https://www.salary.com/research/salary/posting/entry-level-teacher-salary/md

These are *average salaries*, not entry level:

"In the Montgomery County Public Schools, the average salary paid to teachers is one of the highest in the state at more than $85,000, while the lowest pay listed was Kent County Public Schools at about $58,000, according to Niche." Oct 5, 2022:

https://patch.com/maryland/across-md/best-maryland-school-districts-teach-average-salaries

We're #1!:

"Maryland has the highest teacher salary of $61,254.":

https://www.crossrivertherapy.com/research/teacher-salary-by-state

