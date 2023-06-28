The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a $910 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024.
The spending plan represents a 10.6% increase over the fiscal 2023 budget. It includes a salary resource pool that will equate to roughly 6% raises for all benefited employees.
The budget includes more than 200 new full-time positions — including teachers, administrators and bus drivers — just to account for enrollment increases. Frederick County Public Schools is by far Maryland's fastest-growing district.
Beyond those additions, the budget adds 82 positions to bolster the district's special education and student services programs and 18 positions to better support English learners.
Another $17 million will account for inflation.
The substance of the budget had already been finalized before Wednesday's meeting. Board members balanced the spending plan at their last meeting on June 7, after one official put up a fight over planned trims to the draft budget.
Officials entered that meeting with a deficit of about $22 million between their draft budget and their projected revenues.
To close that gap, members agreed to shrink employee raises from about 7% to about 6%.
They also agreed on reductions they’d discussed in previous meetings, which included eliminating some summer programming and virtual schooling for first and second graders.
Other small adjustments to save money — like slowing down the school bus replacement cycle and the reclassification cycle for employees — were also approved without debate.
But member David Bass put up a fight over half a million dollars of proposed reductions to student services.
The planned budget increases would have added a therapist and a community liaison for English learners, an equity coordinator in the central office, covered new technology for the home and hospital teaching program, and extended the DELTA program for students with social and emotional challenges.
All of those increases were ultimately removed from the budget.
On Wednesday, Bass reiterated his concerns about those decisions. He said he had a difficult time deciding whether to vote in favor of the final budget, and especially took issue with reversing some planned expansions to special education.
Bass said the final budget was balanced "without a full investment in our highest-needs learners."
Still, he did end up supporting the budget.
In a statement sent to the community after the approval vote, FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson wrote that the spending plan was "a student-centered budget."
“This budget provides for critical staff and resources for all students, especially those with the greatest needs, addresses significant budgetary challenges and supports the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future priorities,” Dyson wrote.
The Blueprint is a sweeping set of statewide education reforms that are set to take effect over the next decade.
The board also approved plans for separate funds and budgets on Wednesday, including the food and nutrition fund, the artificial turf fund, the capital budget and the self-insurance budget.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
