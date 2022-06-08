The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday trimmed the final $337,000 necessary to balance its planned spending plan for next fiscal year, paving the way for final approval later this month.
The school system’s budget is projected to increase by more than $57 million for fiscal year 2023, or about 7.5%, and land at $822,836,251. But officials had to cut more than $8 million from the first draft of their spending plan because funding from the county was lower than they’d hoped for.
Board members trimmed most of that $8 million at their most recent meeting on May 18, but left that night with a $337,051 deficit remaining.
On Wednesday, Frederick County Public Schools Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh recommended — and the board later approved through a 5-1 vote — two one-time budget reductions to close that gap.
First, the board will cut $128,933 from its yearly vehicle replacement budget. That will mean the district can’t replace about four vehicles that it otherwise would have next fiscal year, Clabaugh said.
“We felt that based upon what we’ve been able to replace in the past and where we are right now,” Clabaugh said, “that would not put us in a position where we wouldn’t have the vehicles that we need.”
No board members took issue with that reduction.
After some debate, the board also approved a one-time reduction of $237,051 to the district’s yearly textbook replacement budget. Textbook replacement accounts for more than $2 million of the district’s budget each year, Clabaugh said, and it’s used to cover the purchase of instructional materials.
“That could mean, ‘We need new AP Psychology textbooks at Catoctin High School,’ or it could mean, ‘Hey, we’re doing a whole new curriculum in elementary math,’” Clabaugh said.
The district staff recommended that the board cut money in the textbook replacement fund that had been earmarked for new elementary reading curriculum materials, because part of a recent $3.4 million pandemic recovery grant from the state department of education will cover them next year.
Board member Liz Barrett expressed concern, saying there was no way to guarantee the funds would be added back into the district’s budget once the state grants expire.
“This makes me extremely anxious,” Barrett said. “I don’t know who is going to be sitting here next year.”
Four seats on the school board, including Barrett’s, are on the ballot in this fall’s election.
Grant funds, Barrett argued, should be used to cover “extras, not basics.”
Clabaugh described one-time budget reductions as “perfunctory.” She will add the $237,051 back into the textbook replacement fund as soon as she starts drafting the fiscal 2024 budget, she said.
But she acknowledged there was no way to be certain the board would approve that reversal.
“It could be a brand new board,” Clabaugh said. “Everything changes with the board.”
Barrett abstained from the vote to approve Clabaugh’s proposed reductions. Member David Bass voted in opposition to the reductions and said he was swayed by Barrett’s argument.
The board is set to take its final vote on the budget at its June 22 meeting. If approved, the budget will take effect July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.