The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday began the months-long process of crafting the school system's budget for next fiscal year.
First, board members approved the timeline for the upcoming budget cycle, which won't end until they vote to approve a spending plan in June.
Before that, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson will release a recommended budget, and the board will hold a series of meetings, community forums and work sessions to gather feedback and revise it.
By the time the board gives final approval to the fiscal year 2024 budget, its president and at least two other members will be gone.
Board President Brad Young is running for an at-large seat on the Frederick County Council, former president Jay Mason ran unsuccessfully in a Maryland state Senate primary, and member Liz Barrett dropped out after finishing seventh in the school board primary.
But Young, Mason and Barrett — alongside the other board members at Wednesday's meeting — are still weighing in in on what FCPS should prioritize in its next spending plan.
Common threads on Wednesday included improvements to special education, career and technical education programs, and support for English learners.
Member David Bass said the system should commit to fully funding the 13 recommendations of the Blue Ribbon Task Force, which examined FCPS' special education programming in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found the system was misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
"It really was a commission that brought together excellent ideas, most of which have significant budget implications," Bass said. "This is the time that we need to prioritize and invest in special education."
Bass and student member Lucas Tessarollo said students learning English needed stronger programming from the district.
Members Jason Johnson and Karen Yoho advocated for more robust career training programs for students who enter the workforce after graduating rather than going to college.
"Not all of them are covered by a family unit," Johnson said. "Our greatest failing would be if we had a student who left us, and then they're destitute. ... When our students leave us, [they need to] be able to feed themselves."
Young requested that the system fund more positions focused on mental health, including school counselors and psychologists.
He also spoke to the financial implications behind two requests he said he frequently receives from community members: smaller class sizes and more accommodating bus routes.
Young said reducing FCPS' average class size by one student would cost close to $7 million, according an estimate compiled last year. And shortening the distance a child needs to live from their school to qualify for a bus by even a tenth of a mile could cost hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars, he said.
Fiscal year 2023's final operating budget was more than $822 million. Board members expressed many of the same priorities — including special education and mental health funding — in the lead-up to approving that plan.
The school system's current budget is its highest ever, but it's also significantly lower than the figure the board hoped for. Its draft budget laid out a $852 million spending plan, which would have been an 11% increase from the year before.
At the time, board members said the high request was an effort to be more honest about the school system's needs, rather than asking for what was considered plausible.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
