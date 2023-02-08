The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday agreed to send to the county government a proposed $939 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024.
The 5-1 vote in favor of the plan means the board has finalized the funding request it will send to County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. It will seek county funding for roughly one-third of the budget.
Board President Sue Johnson, Vice President Dean Rose, and members Karen Yoho, Jason Johnson and Rae Gallagher voted in favor of the budget request. Member Nancy Allen voted against it, and member David Bass was absent.
The budget has a gap of $83 million between its expected expenditures and its expected revenues — a figure referred to as the budget variance.
State law requires county governments to fund school boards at “maintenance of effort” levels, meaning districts must receive at least the same amount of money per pupil from year to year.
The $83 million variance means the board is essentially asking Fitzwater for $83 million more than what maintenance of effort laws require.
Last year, then-County Executive Jan Gardner gave the board about $33 million more than what maintenance of effort laws required.
The requested budget includes a pool of about $35 million to boost salaries across the district. If it remained intact, the pool would translate to roughly 7% raises for benefited employees of Frederick County Public Schools.
In her recommended budget, FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson had proposed a $29 million salary resource pool, which would have translated to 5% raises.
Allen said she voted against the budget because she didn’t agree with the board’s subsequent decision to add money to that pool.
The board needs “to do what is reasonable, and do what is fair to the taxpayer too,” Allen said.
Teachers in the district are expressing frustration with parts of their jobs unrelated to their salaries, Allen argued, like grading workload and managing student behavior.
Other board members disagreed with her assessment, arguing that salary and workload were inextricably linked.
Frederick County Teachers Association President Missy Dirks said Wednesday that the district is consistently unable to fill open positions because it offers lower salaries than surrounding school systems.
FCPS teachers then need to pick up the slack left from those vacant positions, Dirks said. That increases their overall workload.
The board’s updated budget request also allocated an additional $280,000 that came from an adjustment to expected pension costs. Members decided to put $30,000 toward sustainability initiatives and the rest toward special education.
Once Fitzwater unveils her proposed budget in April, and the County Council finalizes it in May, the board will know exactly how much county funding it has to work with.
At that point, it will work to trim and balance the budget.
That part of the process will likely come with tough decisions, Yoho said Wednesday.
“We’ll make ‘em when we get there,” she said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
