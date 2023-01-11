The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday took its first look at Superintendent Cheryl Dyson’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2024.
Dyson laid out a $933 million spending plan for Frederick County Public Schools. If approved without adjustments, it would represent a 13.4% increase in the district’s budget over fiscal year 2023.
FCPS Budget Director Heather Clabaugh told the school board on Wednesday that from that day on, the budget was theirs, and not Dyson’s or the district’s.
Board members will spend the next six months reviewing and balancing the budget, which currently has a $79.5 million deficit.
Officials did not discuss the budget in depth on Wednesday or have the opportunity to ask questions.
Next week, board members and FCPS employees will go through the budget line by line, Clabaugh said, and can ask questions about any item during a work session that will last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
At the board’s next meeting on Jan. 25, the board will vote to approve what version of the budget they want to take to a public hearing on Feb. 1.
Below is a timeline of upcoming events in FCPS’ budget cycle.
- Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Board Room at 191 S. East St.: Budget work sessions
- Jan. 25, 6 p.m., Board Room: Budget discussions at school board meeting (public comment opportunity)
- Feb. 1, 7 p.m., Frederick High School: Public budget hearing (public comment opportunity)
- Feb. 8, 6 p.m., Board Room: Vote on request to be forwarded to Frederick County government at school board meeting (public comment opportunity)
