Students enter Frederick High School in 2017. The Frederick County Board of Education is holding a budget hearing at the school on Wednesday, inviting district employees, parents and community members to share feedback on its proposed spending plan. 

The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday will host its first and only public hearing of the fiscal 2024 budget cycle — an opportunity for district employees and community members to give feedback on the proposed spending plan.

As it stands now, the draft budget totals about $938 million. If approved as is, it would represent an increase of about $116 million, or 14%, over fiscal year 2023.

