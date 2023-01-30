The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday will host its first and only public hearing of the fiscal 2024 budget cycle — an opportunity for district employees and community members to give feedback on the proposed spending plan.
As it stands now, the draft budget totals about $938 million. If approved as is, it would represent an increase of about $116 million, or 14%, over fiscal year 2023.
A major component of the proposed spending increase is a roughly $35 million pool for employee salary increases. That would equate to raises of about 7% for benefited employees.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson had recommended a smaller salary resource pool, budgeting $29.3 million in the version of the budget she presented to the school board earlier this month. That would have equated to 6% raises.
But board members last week voted to add about $5.6 million to the pool.
The Blueprint for Maryland's Future, a sweeping set of education reforms set to take effect over the next 10 years, requires FCPS and all districts across the state to raise their minimum starting teacher salaries to $60,000 by 2026. FCPS' current minimum starting salary is about $52,000.
Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, said the salary pool in Dyson's recommended budget represented the "bare minimum" the district had to offer to stay on track with the Blueprint requirement.
The district struggles to attract new teachers in the area, Dirks said, because they could make more money in nearby Washington, Montgomery or Howard counties. Since all of those districts will need to meet the $60,000 Blueprint requirement, too, FCPS' salary approach won't address that problem.
"They didn't build the budget on being competitive," Dirks said.
At last year's budget hearing, many FCPS teachers gave emotional testimony about the impact a salary increase could have. Dirks said teachers would attend this week's hearing, too, with similar requests.
The budget is also FCPS' attempts to grapple with inflation, which Dyson said accounted for 22% of her proposed spending increase.
The plan includes increased resources to accommodate enrollment growth and bolster services to special education students and English learners, too.
Wednesday's budget hearing will be at 7 p.m. at Frederick High School. The sign-up sheet for public comment will be available 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.
Those who can't attend can submit comments via email to boe@fcps.org.
Past budget discussions and documents can be found on BoardDocs, the school board's platform for setting agendas and sharing information with the community.
The board is set to vote Feb. 8 on the funding request it will submit to Frederick County.
