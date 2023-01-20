Orchard Grove Elem Classroom
Second graders at Orchard Grove Elementary School listen to a classroom lesson on Friday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Board of Education will soon examine what it would take to begin reducing class sizes across the district as it prepares its budget for the next fiscal year.

Administrators from Frederick County Public Schools' School Administration and System Accountability (SASA) department are planning a presentation to the school board for next month on the topic, which officials warn is a complex and costly one.

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

There is a way to reduce class sizes that is free -- and would actually save money -- no more (or significantly less) residential development.

Development never pays for itself in the long run. Smaller class sizes are one benefit of eliminating or severely restricting it.

