The Frederick County Board of Education will soon examine what it would take to begin reducing class sizes across the district as it prepares its budget for the next fiscal year.
Administrators from Frederick County Public Schools' School Administration and System Accountability (SASA) department are planning a presentation to the school board for next month on the topic, which officials warn is a complex and costly one.
“It’s a real challenge that we have ahead of us," Jamie Aliveto, who leads the SASA department, told board members at a budget workshop Wednesday.
The number of students in a given FCPS class varies widely by grade level, subject and school.
And though the district uses set student-to-teacher ratios to determine how many teachers work in each building, those numbers don't translate into actual class sizes, said Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association.
For instance, at the elementary level, FCPS assigns one classroom teacher for roughly every 23 expected students.
But it's up to the principal at each school to decide how to allocate those teachers throughout the building. They might choose to have slightly smaller class sizes for kindergarteners, first graders and second graders — and slightly larger class sizes for third, fourth and fifth graders.
The principal might use one of the allocated positions to hire a reading or math intervention teacher, which would inflate class sizes across the school, Dirks said in an interview Friday.
The base staffing ratio at each school also varies by the "tier" it's in — a calculation that factors in how many of its students have disabilities, require free or reduced-priced meals, or are learning English, among other things.
Plus, Dirks said, teacher allocations are based on projected enrollment, which is an educated guess that district officials make well before each school year begins. If more students enroll than were expected, or join after the year begins, class sizes shift.
Each year, the district budgets for a certain number of "contingency teachers," hired as needed throughout the year.
Sometimes, though, those teachers run out, Dirks said. Or, more often, the district can't find anyone to fill the positions.
"Staffing is — even more now, in the era of staffing shortages — an ongoing, continual puzzle," she said.
Class sizes are bound to inflate beyond the desired ratio, even if district officials could perfectly predict enrollment levels, Dirks said.
If a school had 100 third graders, for example, it would receive four third-grade teachers under the 1:23 staffing formula. But that would put 25 students in each third-grade class.
At Wednesday's budget workshop, Aliveto told the school board it would cost about $8.1 million to reduce the county's ratios by one student. So, the 1:23 ratio would become 1:22.
But that change wouldn't mean that every class would shrink by one student, Aliveto said. Some classes would become smaller, but others wouldn't change in size at all.
The ratio change would require the district to hire about 95 more teachers. That's on top of the 107 it's already planning to hire just to keep pace with enrollment growth and maintain existing staffing ratios.
The issue is compounded by FCPS' lack of physical classroom space, Aliveto said. Hiring those 95 extra teachers would almost certainly require the district to turn to portable classrooms, she said.
Dirks and Board President Sue Johnson both said they were glad the district planned to offer an in-depth presentation on the issue as part of this year's budget cycle.
In the past, Dirks said, officials have balked at the cost and logistical difficulties of reducing class sizes and have more or less abandoned the issue.
"We need to actually talk about it in totality and see what all the puzzle pieces are," Dirks said. "If we can't afford it in the budget this year, how can we start making steps toward lower class sizes?"
Johnson said diving into the issue would be helpful for the public, as well as for newly elected members of the school board and the Frederick County Council, which is ultimately responsible for funding much of the district's budget.
Board Vice President Dean Rose said at Wednesday's workshop that the district needed to do a better job of communicating the complexities and costs of class size reduction to the public.
“Next to mental health, [it was] the top issue when we campaigned," he said. "[When] door knocking, class size comes up almost every time with every family.”
(1) comment
There is a way to reduce class sizes that is free -- and would actually save money -- no more (or significantly less) residential development.
Development never pays for itself in the long run. Smaller class sizes are one benefit of eliminating or severely restricting it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.