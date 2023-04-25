Frederick County's schools are facing a “perfect storm” of growth, inflation, and increases in the needs of students, and need more money to meet the challenges, the county school board's president told the Frederick County Council Tuesday night.
Frederick County Public Schools has seen 10% growth in the number of students over the past five years, creating pressure on all facets of the school system, Board of Education President Sue Johnson told the council at a hearing on County Executive Jessica Fitzwater's proposed budget.
Fitzwater's $893.6 million fiscal 2024 budget proposal includes $405 million for education and schools — $35 million more than the amount required to meet the state-required level of meeting at least the previous year's level of spending per student.
But school officials and employees said that's not enough to meet the challenges the system faces from various factors.
The proposal is about $44 million less than Superintendent Cheryl Dyson had proposed.
FCPS is “at a crossroads” given the growth it has had in recent years, Dyson told the council Tuesday.
Even the county executive's budget, at $35 million over the required level known as maintenance of effort, will lead to cuts in services, Dyson said.
The school system will struggle to provide competitive salaries with the counties around it, provide help to students learning English, and a variety of other services, she said.
Dyson said she's sensitive to the competing interests and other services that the county must fund, but the school system faces critical challenges.
“We simply cannot afford to fall behind,” she said.
Fitzwater's proposed budget includes an income tax rate hike for residents in the top income bracket. Single status filers with a taxable income over $100,000 would see a personal income tax rate of 3.2%, compared to the current rate of 2.96%.
The same increase is applicable to joint filers with over $200,000 in taxable income.
Those making less than $25,000 per year, whether a single status filer or joint filer, would have a 2.25% rate.
County residents with taxable incomes between $25,000 and $100,000 for single filers, or between $25,000 and $200,000 for joint filers, would have a tax rate between 2.75% and 2.96%.
Property tax rates would stay the same as this year at $1.06 per $100 of assessed value.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is a little over $100 million more than this year's adopted budget, a 12.8% increase, and includes increased investment in emergency services and more than $316 million in capital projects.
Myersville resident Mary Posey urged the council to think of ways to reduce costs.
Posey said she wants to see teachers, firefighters, and other employees taken care of, but property taxes in the county are high, she said.
County resident Connie Onspaugh said FCPS teachers are not paid enough, and the system faces more students with mental health needs, as well as other challenges.
But she also said property taxes are too high, and the county needs to look at lowering the salaries of some of the highest-paid employees.
“Lower taxes. We need lower taxes,” she said.
Most of the more than 40 people signed up to speak Tuesday were representatives of the school system.
Bruce Taylor, a custodian at Thurmont Middle School, said every member of his staff of five has at least one other job.
It's gotten harder for him to look his staff in the eye and say they're all in it together, Taylor said.
“People are going to walk, and you're going to lose good employees,” he said.
