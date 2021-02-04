After a somewhat quiet public hearing about the Frederick County Public Schools proposed fiscal 2022 budget Wednesday night, a school system spokesman confirmed Thursday night that FCPS had been unaware that approximately 30 comments by the community were submitted and not read during the hearing.
Daryl Boffman, executive director of public affairs for FCPS, said the misstep was found at some point Thursday.
According to Boffman, FCPS on Wednesday attempted to use a new process for public comment through Google software, which allowed for comments to be submitted in video or written format.
But somewhere along the line, he said, the information was not transmitted from one Google form to another document.
“When we checked the Google form there were no public comments. I checked with multiple people, and the results were we don’t have any public comment, and so when we had the meeting last night there were no comments in the document, so there was nothing for us to read,” he said.
The unread comments have now been sent to board members and have been posted publicly to the BoardDocs website.
When asked why the community was not made aware of the issue or that the comments had since been posted online, Boffman said, “I am working the situation out, and we will be communicating to the people who submitted information, but no, it wasn’t a public announcement.”
Boffman also said he was not aware that any of the people who had submitted comments had contacted the school system with concerns.
Board member Liz Barrett, however, said in a Twitter message that people had reached out to her.
“Communication and transparency lose once again,” Barrett added.
Barrett thinks another hearing should happen to make up for the gaffe, but scheduling another hearing is at the discretion of the board leadership.
“It’s dreadful that we cannot get basic budget communication and engagement correct. This is a large school system and a $700 million proposed budget. We can’t hold a hearing and have a pile of missing public comments,” she said. “It’s embarrassing and another issue that damages public trust.”
It was not immediately clear if another public hearing on the budget would be scheduled.
The proposed $701 million FCPS budget will be brought back to the board for discussion and a vote on Feb. 10. It is expected to be approved and passed on to the Frederick County executive.
(4) comments
Yet again, a complete and utter joke.
In the professional world you pre-test applications. And you have hired staff that can conduct simple ROI, cost/benefit and historical trend analysis for budget submissions.
What do we have? Folks making HUGE taxpayer funded salaries that cannot even get public comments on a $701M bloated budget where they need to be.
You ever hear any stories like these in any other surrounding counties or jurisdictions?
Boffman, an Alban crony, makes more than $200K a year, yet he can't get a basic public hearing right? Laughable. But it's also possible (likely?) he and Alban were trying to hide comments about their bloated budget and got found out. Also laughable. I'm sure Jay Mason will issue a frantic statement of support immediately.
Ok. So, you were attempting to utilize a new software feature without testing it first.
I hope FCPS has a lab set up to test hardware / software, which is sort of standard practice in the commercial world. 30 minutes of testing would have saved this article from having to be written...
Come on guys (FCPS tech dept), I know you can do better than this.
He was using Google Docs. We can blame the FCPS tech department for data breaches, but not staff incompetence.
