At a six-hour budget workshop on Wednesday, members of the Frederick County Board of Education heard from leaders across the school system about what their departments need most.
Services for special education students, English learners and other minority groups were among the topics board members discussed at length during the session, which featured a line-by-line review of the district's spending plan for fiscal year 2024.
FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson has proposed a $933 million budget for Frederick County Public Schools. If approved without adjustments, it would represent a 13.4% increase in the district’s budget over fiscal year 2023.
On Wednesday, leaders from each FCPS department presented to the board, explaining their priorities and making the case for their requested funding increases.
Keith Harris, director of FCPS' Accelerating Achievement and Equity department, spoke about the need to bolster services to English learners.
The number of students who need English-learning services in FCPS has increased dramatically in recent years, Harris said. So far this school year, the district has added 348 students who have been designated as English learners (EL). Sixty-two of them joined in January alone.
By the end of this school year, Harris said, the district expects to have "well over" 4,000 EL students.
Harris' department is requesting funding for 11 new teachers who will help continue the district's efforts to decentralize its EL services. Since EL programs are only available at certain schools in the county, the district often must transport students out of their home region to serve them.
About 150 middle and high school students have refused EL services from the county because they don't want to attend a different school, Harris said Wednesday.
His department's budget request also includes funding for an additional therapist to serve EL students. Currently, there is only one person in that role.
Harris is also requesting funding for an "equity coordinator" in his department, who would help implement new professional learning requirements associated with things like the district's recently passed Anti-Racism Policy.
FCPS Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe and Special Education Director Linda Chambers spoke about the district's ongoing effort to improve services for students with disabilities, which have been under increased scrutiny since December 2021, when a U.S. Department of Justice report revealed that FCPS had been systematically misusing seclusion and restraint.
The biggest requested increase in this year's special education budget is a $3.5 million fund that officials hope to set aside and eventually use to implement the recommendations of an upcoming independent audit.
The audit, which will examine the totality of FCPS' system for educating students with disabilities, isn't expected to produce final results until this spring.
Until then, Dyson said Wednesday, FCPS plans to focus on "low-hanging fruit" — changes that are simpler to implement, like hiring more behavioral support professionals and shifting to a more modern system for managing Individual Education Plans.
"We don’t want to start doing a bunch of stuff, and then have the audit come back and say you should actually be doing something else," she told board members.
Student Services Director Dana Falls spoke about his department's hopes to hire more school psychologists and therapists.
Mental health has been a community priority, said board Vice President Dean Rose.
Board members will spend the next six months reviewing and balancing the budget, which currently has a $79.5 million deficit.
