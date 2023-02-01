Wednesday was a bit of a surreal day for Dana Damoulakis and her father, Nick.
Frederick County Public Schools announced it was partnering with the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour to make girls flag football a full-fledged varsity sport, starting this fall.
And the Damoulakises can credibly claim the whole idea started with them, even though they had no desire to actually do so.
"I would say it was a community effort," Nick Damoulakis said. "We just showed what was possible when a community comes together."
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dana Damoulakis, who is now 14 years old, was incredibly bored being confined to the family's Urbana home with nothing really to do. She had always been very active and enjoyed playing sports.
Of the few opportunities available at the time, Frederick County Parks and Recreation sent out a notice that it still planned to offer its youth flag football league in the spring of 2021.
The email popped into Nick Damoulakis' inbox to re-register his older son John, now 17, in the program. This angered his daughter.
"She was like, 'Wait. This isn't fair. I have nothing, and he gets to go play,'" Nick Damoulakis said.
Damoulakis told his daughter to put a team of 10 girls together to play in this flag-football league in the age 11-12 division, and he would coach the team, like he did for his son's team.
Frederick County Park and Rec had never had an all-girls team in its flag-football league.
"At first, I was like, I am not doing that," Dana said. "Then, I thought, maybe it would be kind of fun."
Dana Damoulakis put together a team of 10 girls for the league — most of whom were, like herself, athletically inclined and played other sports — and the team did more than hold its own. It finished with a winning record against all-boys teams.
The very first game the girls played, they lost by only six points. Before long, crowds were coming to watch them play.
"This is when I knew that [girls flag football] was going to be big," Nick Damoulakis said. "The crowds weren't just rooting for the girls to win. Parents of the boys on the team they were playing were pulling for the girls.
"That's when it kind of hit me that this was bigger than us."
The success of that first team of 10 girls led to Frederick County Parks and Rec establishing what it believed to be Maryland's first organized all-girls youth flag football league in the spring of 2022. Then, a Frederick County high school league began playing last fall and attracted close to 120 girls.
"It was absolutely incredible," said Ava Duerr, a junior at Urbana High School who led promotion of the high school girls flag football league through an Instagram account. "The energy of my teammates, the energy the crowds were giving off, it was absolutely amazing."
Kevin Kendro, the supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities for Frederick County Public Schools, was invited to attend the championship game of the fall league.
By then, Kendro had already witnessed the momentum girls flag football was generating in Frederick County and had begun talks with the Ravens and Under Armour to bring it into the school system as a varsity sport.
"We appreciate all of the previous efforts toward girls flag football," Kendro said. "[The high school league] was a great program. I saw a lot of girls who were very passionate about playing the sport at the championship game. I was very impressed with that."
The details of the new FCPS girls flag football initiative in the fall are sparse at the moment. The school system is in the process of forming a committee that will iron out most of the logistical matters, such as team sizes, game schedules and rules.
Yet its formation, announced on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, is extremely significant in a number of ways, not the least of which is this:
"Football has never been a sport for girls before," the 17-year-old Duerr said. "Now that it is, little girls will never grow up not knowing what it's like for women to play football."
The idea is for this FCPS initiative to take off and lead to girls flag football being played on the varsity level in high schools across the state, eventually leading to state championships being awarded.
The Ravens have committed to three years of grant funding for the 10 public high schools in Frederick County, while Under Armour will outfit each school with custom uniforms.
'We'll have 50-plus teams playing across the state before long," said Jeff Pontius, who has been at the forefront of this movement alongside Nick Damoulakis and helped him coach the original team of 10 girls.
"This is going to uncork it," Pontius said of the FCPS initiative. "There will be a groundswell of girls that want to play this sport."
Girls flag football will be the 29th sport offered by FCPS. It's the first varsity sport the school system has added since boys and girls lacrosse in 2000.
"It's been a journey," Nick Damoulakis said of his original vision growing into this significant milestone. "I am in awe. I am excited to see where this is going. In many ways, I think it's just the start of another journey."
