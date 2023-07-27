Frederick County and other jurisdictions around Maryland have the first phase of their long-term educational strategy in place, following the vote of a state board Thursday.
The state’s Accountability & Implementation Board voted Thursday afternoon to approve the initial implementation plans of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future for each of Maryland’s 23 counties and the city of Baltimore.
“Together with these partners, we are building a world-class educational system for every student in Maryland,” the board’s chairman, former Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett, said before Thursday’s votes.
The Blueprint, a sweeping set of education reforms for public schools across the state, will require all school districts to establish a career ladder for teachers, increase salaries, offer free pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds, and expand career and technical education, among other changes.
The mandates will come with increased state funding, but counties will have to shoulder some costs, too.
The law comes with hefty reporting requirements, and will require FCPS to compile regular reports for the state government, showing how the district is using new funding and implementing new mandates.
The board approved 20 plans, including Frederick County’s, without conditions.
Frederick County Public Schools was pleased with the board’s formal approval of the county’s implementation plan, Sarah Sirgo, the school system’s chief of staff, wrote in an email Thursday.
The Blueprint and the county’s plan demonstrate the commitment to give every student a chance to succeed and thrive, she wrote.
“Our students will continue to benefit from the expansion of prekindergarten programming, the development of a career ladder to recruit and retain high quality educators, career coaching and personalized learning pathways, and more resources to support students learning English, receiving special education services, or in need of behavioral and mental health supports,” Sirgo wrote.
Meanwhile, FCPS continues to develop the next phase of its plan, which must be provided to the state by March 2024.
Plans for Calvert, Charles, and Garrett counties were approved conditionally, since those counties were still developing memorandums of understanding regarding career counseling for staff.
Queen Anne’s County has said it will be unable to comply with the plan’s requirement to provide a 10% salary increase for staff. The board approved Queen Anne’s plan with conditions, as the county works to make arrangements for meeting the plan’s requirements.
Many counties are looking at opportunities to expand pre-kindergarten enrollment as part of the plan, as well as strategies to support and increase teacher recruitment and retention, and create new partnerships between counties and their local institutions of higher education, the board’s executive director, Rachel Hise, said during Thursday’s meeting.
They’re also trying to figure out how to develop career ladders for teachers and staff, how to implement high-quality tutoring during the school day rather than just before or after school, and how to develop and implement comprehensive math and literacy plans that align with the Blueprint’s plans, she said.
Board member Joseph Manko praised the work Frederick County’s schools have done in developing connections with local colleges and other institutions of higher education.
Frederick County has come up with collaborations to help create a pipeline of available teachers, Manko said before the vote on Frederick County’s plan.
Thursday’s approvals were a significant achievement, but they only set the counties on a path to do what is needed, Leggett said.
“There’s an awful lot of work ahead” to implement the plans that have been adopted, he said.
