Frederick County and other jurisdictions around Maryland have the first phase of their long-term educational strategy in place, following the vote of a state board Thursday.

The state’s Accountability & Implementation Board voted Thursday afternoon to approve the initial implementation plans of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future for each of Maryland’s 23 counties and the city of Baltimore.

