Judy Center
Buy Now

Attendees feed animals during a petting zoo held through the Judy Center at Waverley Elementary School on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Tuscarora Elementary School will soon be home to Frederick County’s sixth Judy Center Early Learning Hub.

Judy Centers are state-funded hubs throughout Maryland that provide free services for families with children from birth through age 5. They’re in communities with a high percentage of students in poverty.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

The primary feature here is GOATS! [cool]

One note -- with fencing like that, goats with horns can get stuck when they pull their head back inside the pen, if their horns are in the opening above their neck and head. They figure it out but it can scare them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription