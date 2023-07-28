Tuscarora Elementary School will soon be home to Frederick County’s sixth Judy Center Early Learning Hub.
Judy Centers are state-funded hubs throughout Maryland that provide free services for families with children from birth through age 5. They’re in communities with a high percentage of students in poverty.
Families can turn to Judy Centers for everything from play groups and parenting classes to job coaching and English tutoring. Many centers offer diapers and groceries to parents who need them.
Frederick County already has Judy Centers at Waverley, Hillcrest, Monocacy, Butterfly Ridge and Lincoln elementary schools. The center at Tuscarora will be the first not in a Title I school — a federal designation for schools with high concentrations of poverty.
In the past, only Title I schools were eligible to house Judy Centers, Allen said. But now, the state also considers school communities with a score of above 0.6 on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index.
The expansion to Tuscarora is something Kathleen Allen — Frederick County Public Schools’ coordinator for early childhood education and Judy Centers — sees as a meaningful step forward.
The Maryland State Department of Education is working to expand the number of Judy Centers across the state, but it has limited funds. This year, there was only enough money to add three new centers statewide.
There’s tough competition for the grant money, Allen said, so her department was proud to have been approved.
The $330,000 grant will pay for two full-time employees — a program administrator and an outreach coordinator — as well as a part-time secretary.
It will also cover classroom supplies, instructional materials and more.
To secure funding, school systems have to show that there’s a need for services in a particular area. Judy Centers are only open to families who live within the attendance boundaries of the school at which they’re based.
In its application for funds for Tuscarora Elementary, FCPS highlighted data on income and how quickly pre-K spots reserved for lower-income families fill up.
About a third of Tuscarora Elementary School students are eligible for free and reduced-price meals, according to 2022 data.
FCPS also looked at ALICE data, which measures families who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed.
ALICE data counts families who might not meet the technical definition of poverty, but still struggle to make ends meet.
The figures show that “a lot of people have additional needs” in the Tuscarora Elementary attendance area, Allen said.
Adding a Judy Center at Tuscarora makes resources available to families who live in a different area of the county and may not have access to — or be aware of — many community services, Allen said.
“We’re really excited to be able to bring that to that part of Frederick,” Allen said.
All families can benefit from Judy Centers, she said — not just those in the county’s poorest areas.
The county also looks at Kindergarten Readiness Assessment data and pre-K assessment data as it looks to expand Judy Centers, Allen said.
The Tuscarora Judy Center will be housed in a portable outside the school. Allen said she hoped it would serve at least 80 children in its first year.
“It just puts a whole new lens on early childhood and what we can do for the community,” she said.
