FCPS Budget- Board of Education
Buy Now

Frederick County Board of Education member Rae Gallagher watches a presentation on the budget for fiscal year 2024 during a meeting on Wednesday. Frederick County Public Schools is $40 million short for the next fiscal year.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County Board of Education members appeared morose on Wednesday as they contemplated more than $40 million in budget adjustments they must make before June 30, with some officials floating increased class sizes or cuts to athletic programs.

The board has about $894 million to work with. It had hoped to have $938 million. 

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(3) comments

FrederickFan

Terrible choices. Hope the council is working to make this right.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

40mm on the developers backs. About time to get it back.

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

“We don’t need no stinkin’ Education”/s

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription