Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner unveiled a $792 million proposed budget Thursday that includes record-high investments in public education and agricultural preservation.
The fiscal year 2023 spending plan, which is 10.4% higher than the prior year’s budget, will be reviewed by the county council. In her last budget as executive, Gardner highlighted the county’s economic progress. Her eight-year stint as the leader of the county’s first charter government “has delivered results,” she said at a news conference Thursday.
But skyrocketing inflation and the ongoing costs of pandemic recovery made for challenges in this year’s budget cycle, Gardner said.
“Just maintaining services this year was a higher cost than I’ve ever seen before,” she told the News-Post.
The property tax rate remains at $1.06 per $100 of assessed value, as it has for Gardner’s seven previous budgets. She’s proposing a targeted tax credit program that will lower the income tax rate by 7% for low-income households.
Gardner’s budget allocates $365 million toward the Frederick County Board of Education, which has broad authority in how to use those funds. That’s a jump of roughly $35 million from last year’s appropriation and a significantly steeper increase than usual.
The school board’s budget request was historically high this year. Officials asked Gardner for about $378 million, which would have been an increase of about $48 million from fiscal year 2022. Board president Brad Young said the request was an attempt to be realistic about what the school system needs.
“We knew it was a big ask,” Young said. “We’re very thrilled and very thankful that the county executive funded us that much.”
With teacher pay and per-pupil funding that consistently rank among the lowest in the state, Frederick County Public Schools is struggling to recruit and retain staff. The school board’s proposed budget includes $32 million to increase employee salaries.
Plus, the district is growing faster than almost any other in the state. Its enrollment jumped by nearly 5% this school year, while many nearby school districts shrunk or remained stagnant. Enrollment has grown by 12.5% since Gardner took office.
“Education is getting the bulk of the budget,” Gardner said. It represents 51% of the total spending plan. “It’s important for our future prosperity — not just for individual students and their families, but also to create the workforce of the future.”
Public safety also saw a boost in funding, with Gardner budgeting for the implementation of a Police Accountability Board and more than $500,000 for body cameras across the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. About 20% of Gardner’s total budget is earmarked for public safety, the second-largest category behind education.
The budget also includes an expansion of the county’s Mobile Crisis Team, which brings social workers and behavioral health specialists along with law enforcement on response calls. It adds an additional EMT and paramedic to the Division of Fire and Rescue Services’ Mobile Community Healthcare program and includes funds to establish a crisis stabilization center for people with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Gardner also touted an increase in recordation taxes — a one-time fee collected on real estate transactions — that she said will double the county’s investment in agricultural preservation.
In total, Gardner’s budget spends $17.5 million on preserving farmland across the county. She said the influx of new money would preserve 100,000 acres by the early 2030s, exceeding the goal in the county’s Livable Frederick Master Plan, which aimed to meet that threshold by 2040.
“I really think 20 years from now, somebody’s going to say, ‘Whoever decided to spend all this money in [agricultural land] preservation has really made a difference to the county,’” Gardner said. “I think it will be the longest-lasting legacy of my administration.”
Gardner also focused on enhancing programs for senior citizens and implementing the second phase of a pay scale adjustment for county employees.
Fiscal year 2023 begins July 1. Council members have until May 31, per the county charter, to approve or amend the budget. They can delete line items from all budget categories except education.
If the council does not approve a budget with at least four votes out of seven members by the end of May, Gardner’s budget goes into effect as it was proposed.
The nearly 700-page budget book is available online at frederickcountymd.gov/budget.
