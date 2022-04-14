Gov. Thomas Johnson High School’s Jonathan Kurtz, who has taught music for almost two decades, has been named the 2022-23 Frederick County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
Kurtz serves as coordinator for the Academy for the Fine Arts, a program open to all students from the district’s 10 high schools. He received the honor at a surprise ceremony Thursday morning attended by students, teachers, administrators and community and education leaders, according to a FCPS news release.
The teacher will serve as the school district’s representative in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year program, according to the release. Teacher of the Year is the most prestigious award an FCPS educator can earn.
“We were thrilled to recognize Jonathan this morning as the FCPS Teacher of the Year,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Mike Markoe said in the release. “Since he arrived at Gov. Thomas Johnson High, he has worked extremely hard to support students and consistently advocates for arts education throughout the community.”
In the last 19 years, Kurtz has taught music in grades K-12, including classes on music theory, music technology and music history. He has also taught orchestra, concert band and jazz band and regularly participates in curriculum writing and department-chair meetings, according to the release.
Before his current position, Kurtz started the band program at Urbana Middle School and grew it to be one of the largest in Frederick County, according to his bio on the Academy for the Fine Arts website.
Kurtz served on Thomas Johnson’s Hybrid Reopening Committee. Under his leadership, the Academy for the Fine Arts kept performing even while students were learning virtually, according to the release.
“Kurtz is passionate about music and wasn’t about to let student performances go quiet,” the release said.
Markoe also announced the 2022-23 School-Based and Central Office Support Employees of the Year at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting. Both employees will receive a cash award, a personal day off, a trophy and a Board of Education pin.
Joseph Rhodes, Tuscarora Elementary School’s lead custodian, was recognized as the School-Based Support Employee of the Year. He’s been with the school district for 19 years and was nominated by Tuscarora Elementary Principal Carrie Zimmerman, according to a FCPS news release.
“Joe is well known in our school community and appreciated by students, staff and parents. He makes sure all students and staff have everything they need each day and often jumps in to assist wherever needed,” Zimmerman said in the release. “Joe is very empathetic and is known to have purchased food, clothing and shoes for students in need.”
Jeff Seymour is the Central Office Maintenance Employee of the Year. He’s worked for a decade in FCPS in security and emergency management as a security technician specialist and was nominated by his supervisor, Scott Blundell.
Other support employees recognized include:
- Oakdale Middle School’s Maribeth Giangiuli, School-Based Special Education Instructional Assistant of the Year
- Urbana High School’s Audrey Fritz, School-Based Food Service Employee of the Year
- Vickie Roles, Bus Driver of the Year
- Julie Marker, Urbana feeder School-Based Secretary of the Year
- Keith Marconi, Central Office Maintenance Employee of the Year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.