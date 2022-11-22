The governor's mansion in Annapolis was scheduled to be lit purple on Tuesday night to mark Epilepsy Awareness Month and to celebrate the passage of a state bill named after a Frederick County girl with the condition.
Brynleigh's Act, passed earlier this year, will require all public schools in the state to administer training on seizure recognition and response once it goes into effect next fall.
Lauren Shillinger, Brynleigh's mom, said the gesture from the governor's office felt like a "full-circle" moment for her family, who began fighting for the legislation during the 2020 general session.
Tuesday marked Brynleigh's ninth birthday.
Hogan's signing of Brynleigh's Act in April made Maryland the 15th state to pass what the Epilepsy Foundation calls "Seizure Safe Schools legislation."
In a news release, the foundation — which is headquartered in Landover and sponsors similar legislative efforts around the country — said about 60,000 Maryland residents have epilepsy, including about 8,000 children and teenagers.
One in 10 people will have a seizure over the course of their lifetime, the release added.
Brynleigh's Act will mandate a brief free training for all school staff members on how to recognize and respond to a seizure.
It will also require each school to designate two people — typically a school nurse and a health tech or administrator — to take a longer, more involved course. Shillinger estimated the more involved courses would take about two hours.
The longer training will cover the ins and outs of administering seizure rescue medications, which are used in rare emergency cases.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
