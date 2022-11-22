Brynleigh Bill Passes
Buy Now

In April, Lauren and Sean Shillinger, of Adamstown, and their daughter, Brynleigh, 8, celebrated the passage of Brynleigh’s Act in the Maryland General Assembly.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The governor's mansion in Annapolis was scheduled to be lit purple on Tuesday night to mark Epilepsy Awareness Month and to celebrate the passage of a state bill named after a Frederick County girl with the condition.

Brynleigh's Act, passed earlier this year, will require all public schools in the state to administer training on seizure recognition and response once it goes into effect next fall.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription